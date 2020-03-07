Several Jackson County races are set so far in qualifying for the May 19  and Nov. 3 elections.

Party primaries will be held May 19 and the General Election will be held Nov. 3.

Two local incumbents are not running for re-election this year. Jackson County Board of Education Post 1 member Michael Cronic isn't running again, nor is incumbent State Court Solicitor Don Moore. Four people qualified for Cronic's seat while two are vying for Moore's seat.

Seven Jackson County incumbents aren't facing any opposition this year.

In a state contest, Jackson County Democratic Party Chairman Pete Fuller qualified to run against incumbent Republican State Rep. Tommy Benton. Voting on that race will be held in November's General Election.

Twelve candidates are vying for the 9th District Congressional seat being vacated by incumbent Doug Collins who is running for the U.S. Senate. Among those 12 candidates are two local resident, Michael Boggus of Commerce and Andrew Clyde of Jackson County.

Seven people qualified for the State Senate District 50 seat, which is being vacated by John Wilkinson who is running for Congress. Among those seeking to replace Wilkinson is Jefferson resident Andy Garrison and Homer resident Dan Gasaway.

9th District Congressional Seat

Michael Boggus, Republican

Paul Broun, Republican

Andrew Clyde, Republican

Matt Gurtler, Republican

Maria Strickland, Republican

Kevin Tanner, Republican

Kellie Weeks, Republlican

Ethan Underwood, Republican

John Wilkinson, Republican

Devin Pandy, Democrat

Siskin, Democrat

Dan Wilson, Democrat

 

State Representative District 31

Tommy Benton, Republican (incumbent)

Pete Fuller, Democrat

State Representataive District 117 (South Jackson)

Houston Gaines, Republican (incumbent)

Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democrat

State Senate District 47

Frank Ginn, Republican (incumbent)

Dawn Johnson, Democrat

State Senate District 50

Andy Garrison, Republican

Dan Gasaway, Republican

Lee Moore, Republican

Stacy Hall, Republican

Bo Hatchett, Republican

Tricia Lynne Hise, Republican

Dee Daley, Democrat

Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 1

Jim Hix, Republican (incumbent)

Jamie Mitchem, Democrat

Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 2

Chas Hardy, Republican (incumbent)

Tommy Rainey, Republican

Brodriche D. Jackson, Democrat

Jackson County Board of Education Post 1

Ricky Sanders, Republican

Blake Rodenroth, Republican

Rob Johnson, Republican

Mark J. Kuczka, Republican

Sheriff

Janis Mangum, Republican (incumbent)

Johnny Wood, Republican

Tax Commissioner

Candace Taylor Heaton, Republican (incumbent)

Wesley Thomas Colley, Republican

State Court Solicitor

Gabriel Bradford, Republican

Jim R. David, Republican

Coroner

Keith Whitfield, Republican, (incumbent)

Shannon Stephens, Republican

Uncontested races

Probate Judge

Sherry Moore (incumbent)

Clerk of Superior Court

Camie Thomas (incumbent)

State Court Judge

Robert Alexander (incumbent)

Magistrate Judge

Ben Green (incumbent)

Chairman, Board of Commissioners

Tom Crow (incumbent)

Jackson County Board of Education Post 4

Lynn Wheeler (incumbent)

Surveyor

Warren S. Wood (incumbent)

