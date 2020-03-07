Several Jackson County races are set so far in qualifying for the May 19 and Nov. 3 elections.
Party primaries will be held May 19 and the General Election will be held Nov. 3.
Two local incumbents are not running for re-election this year. Jackson County Board of Education Post 1 member Michael Cronic isn't running again, nor is incumbent State Court Solicitor Don Moore. Four people qualified for Cronic's seat while two are vying for Moore's seat.
Seven Jackson County incumbents aren't facing any opposition this year.
In a state contest, Jackson County Democratic Party Chairman Pete Fuller qualified to run against incumbent Republican State Rep. Tommy Benton. Voting on that race will be held in November's General Election.
Twelve candidates are vying for the 9th District Congressional seat being vacated by incumbent Doug Collins who is running for the U.S. Senate. Among those 12 candidates are two local resident, Michael Boggus of Commerce and Andrew Clyde of Jackson County.
Seven people qualified for the State Senate District 50 seat, which is being vacated by John Wilkinson who is running for Congress. Among those seeking to replace Wilkinson is Jefferson resident Andy Garrison and Homer resident Dan Gasaway.
9th District Congressional Seat
Michael Boggus, Republican
Paul Broun, Republican
Andrew Clyde, Republican
Matt Gurtler, Republican
Maria Strickland, Republican
Kevin Tanner, Republican
Kellie Weeks, Republlican
Ethan Underwood, Republican
John Wilkinson, Republican
Devin Pandy, Democrat
Siskin, Democrat
Dan Wilson, Democrat
State Representative District 31
Tommy Benton, Republican (incumbent)
Pete Fuller, Democrat
State Representataive District 117 (South Jackson)
Houston Gaines, Republican (incumbent)
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democrat
State Senate District 47
Frank Ginn, Republican (incumbent)
Dawn Johnson, Democrat
State Senate District 50
Andy Garrison, Republican
Dan Gasaway, Republican
Lee Moore, Republican
Stacy Hall, Republican
Bo Hatchett, Republican
Tricia Lynne Hise, Republican
Dee Daley, Democrat
Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 1
Jim Hix, Republican (incumbent)
Jamie Mitchem, Democrat
Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 2
Chas Hardy, Republican (incumbent)
Tommy Rainey, Republican
Brodriche D. Jackson, Democrat
Jackson County Board of Education Post 1
Ricky Sanders, Republican
Blake Rodenroth, Republican
Rob Johnson, Republican
Mark J. Kuczka, Republican
Sheriff
Janis Mangum, Republican (incumbent)
Johnny Wood, Republican
Tax Commissioner
Candace Taylor Heaton, Republican (incumbent)
Wesley Thomas Colley, Republican
State Court Solicitor
Gabriel Bradford, Republican
Jim R. David, Republican
Coroner
Keith Whitfield, Republican, (incumbent)
Shannon Stephens, Republican
Uncontested races
Probate Judge
Sherry Moore (incumbent)
Clerk of Superior Court
Camie Thomas (incumbent)
State Court Judge
Robert Alexander (incumbent)
Magistrate Judge
Ben Green (incumbent)
Chairman, Board of Commissioners
Tom Crow (incumbent)
Jackson County Board of Education Post 4
Lynn Wheeler (incumbent)
Surveyor
Warren S. Wood (incumbent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.