While many area homeowners struggle to get fast, cheap, reliable internet in their houses, local libraries have built a fast system of internet access that the public can use for free.
Supported by federal E-rate funds, the libraries in Jackson, Barrow and Banks counties have a strong network of fast internet via fiber lines, officials say.
"Libraries have been offering free internet and free wifi for years," said Piedmont Library System director Beth McIntyre.
And those speeds have increased in recent years even as home internet speeds have stagnated. In addition, area libraries have added wifi boosters so that students (and others) can have access from their cars in library parking lots, something that was needed during the early days of Covid when schools were closed and remote learning was the norm.
Getting that level of service isn't cheap, however. For the Piedmont System's 10 libraries, the federal E-rate and state funds pay $183,000 per year combined.
Piedmont System IT director George Tuttle said that when the economy takes a downturn, a lot of people use library computers to apply for a job. During other times, people use the fast computers for leisure, such as streaming entertainment, and to communicate with distant relatives over a fast network.
