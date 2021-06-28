LifeSouth invites the community donated blood during a blood drive planned Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blood drive will be held at Maysville Baptist Church, College and Career Campus located at 15 Homer St., Maysville.
"The summer is typically a tough time for blood collections," LifeSouth leaders said. "Patients in area hospitals rely on volunteer blood donors throughout the summer to ensure that blood is there when they need it most. Give local, save local. Please give blood."
All donors will receive a recognition item and will have a chance to see the helicopters used for transport. Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required. For more information on donating blood or to schedule an appointment to donate, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.
