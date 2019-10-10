LISA RICHMOND

1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
It has been a great honor to serve on the Jefferson City Schools Board of Education for the last year. I take very seriously the responsibility of the school board to set policies that focus on student achievement and implement policies that will ensure the greatest opportunity for the success of our students.
As a mother of three school age children, I have spent many hours in the Jefferson City Schools volunteering in the classrooms, sitting on the school council and assisting in the work of the PTO. Through my employment with Howell Orthodontics, I’ve also had the privilege of partnering with each of the schools through dental health awareness, career readiness events and student recognition programs.
Since my appointment in 2018, I have logged many hours of on-line and classroom training for new board members in areas including but not limited to roles and responsibilities, finance, budgeting, board governance, educational equity, strategic planning, board ethics and policy development.
I am committed to maintaining a school system with excellence in academics, athletics, fine arts and technology. I am also highly invested in a school system that is ever evolving to be financially efficient while attracting and retaining outstanding teachers, providing state-of-the-art facilities and STEAM learning opportunities, and consistently surpassing other school systems in overall student performance.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
The success of the school system is certainly a major attraction for those considering relocation to the City of Jefferson and Jackson County. The school board does not have any control over the economic decisions concerning the growth of the city; however, the school system is directly affected by such growth. In an effort to be proactive, the Jefferson City Schools recently initiated a growth study to provide enrollment projections which will serve as a planning tool for the future. I believe it will be imperative for the school board to work closely with the City Council to better understand how the two entities impact one another.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
In the next 10 years, I expect Jefferson to experience significant growth which is both a blessing and a challenge.
There is a direct correlation between school achievement and economic growth. The Jefferson City Schools system is equipping students with the skills to achieve great success and contribute to the growth of our community, our state and our nation; therefore, we are a natural magnet for parents who want to see great outcomes for their children.
Again, it will be very important for the school board and city council to work together to manage this predicted growth. The school board is already looking ahead to plan and prepare for the increasing number of students entering the city. Together, the City Council and the citizens of Jefferson must strive to make decisions that will allow the school system to accommodate growth, keep class sizes manageable and continue to provide a quality education for all.
Another concern for parents is the safety of their children. In this ever-changing climate, we must be proactive in preparing for situations that compromise the safety of our students and staff. The school board is always working to improve security features in our schools. A new alert system was installed in all 4 schools over the summer, and tests have proven it to be successful at alerting school administrators and local law enforcement immediately after being activated. Other security measures are being researched, and plans are underway to create additional safety features to protect our campuses.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I was raised in Lilburn and graduated from Brookwood High School. I received my Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of West Georgia. Immediately after graduating, I accepted a job with Randstad North America receiving top notch training in human resources, recruiting, sales and business development. When my first son was born, my husband, Tim, and I decided to settle in Jefferson because of the close-knit community and amazing school system! Soon, we completed our family with 2 more sons, and I spent much of my time volunteering in the schools and developing relationships in and around this community that we call home. In 2013, I accepted my current position at Howell Orthodontics as a Professional Relations Coordinator. Our family truly loves this community! Our family attends Southside Church, my husband is a firefighter with the Jefferson Fire Department, and our boys play sports in Jefferson and Jackson County. I am a member of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, I frequently attend services at First Baptist Church Jefferson, and I currently serve on the JCS Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.