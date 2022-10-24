East Jackson Comprehensive High School students are getting a unique, hands-on lesson in literacy in an unexpected place: The chorus classroom.

The EJCHS chorus groups are participating in a songwriting project, led by Nashville songwriter Adam Searan as well as choral director Todd Chandler. Searan, who now lives in Maysville, is guiding students through the entire songwriting process, from creating their own lyrics and form, to actually recording the songs.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.