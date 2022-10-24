East Jackson Comprehensive High School students are getting a unique, hands-on lesson in literacy in an unexpected place: The chorus classroom.
The EJCHS chorus groups are participating in a songwriting project, led by Nashville songwriter Adam Searan as well as choral director Todd Chandler. Searan, who now lives in Maysville, is guiding students through the entire songwriting process, from creating their own lyrics and form, to actually recording the songs.
“He’s really, really good at what he does,” Chandler said of Searan.
The school launched a pilot program over the summer where a handful of students came together to create three different songs. Two were inspirational songs, the other was more rock-and-roll/blues.
“These kids were able to collaborate, come up with their inspiration and different ideas,” Chandler said.
The program expanded this school year. Chandler said they have different groups of students collaborating and they work on the project at least once a week.
Students aren’t just collaborating with one another on the project, they’ve also got the help of some Nashville musicians who will guide them as they create their songs. Some of the students are also collaborating with the larger school community — getting input from coaches and faculty — as they create a school fight song.
“We’re trying to make it school-wide, not just in the chorus classroom,” Chandler said.
He added that the students are enjoying the program and that “this is exciting for them.”
Students have gotten a deeper look at the music industry, from start to finish. Searan had students create their own “production group” and logos, as well as working on their songs.
“He’s trying to keep it real, like this is how it’s done in Nashville,” Chandler said.
But music isn’t the only focus on this project. The Jackson County School System has been emphasizing growth in reading and writing, which is a large focus of the students’ songwriting projects. While Searan is teaching students about songwriting and the music industry, Chandler is teaching them about sentence structure, grammar and writing.
“We’re trying to really embrace reading and writing across the county,” Chandler said. “…One of the things we wanted to do was to kind of make writing fun.”
Chandler hopes the class will complete between 8-10 songs. The choruses were set to perform some of the songs at a concert last week. Students will then begin recording their music and the school hopes to have it ready by December to share with the community.
Chandler plans to continue the program next semester.
