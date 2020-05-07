Like just about everything else these days, 4-H programs have moved online.
In a recent event, some 40 Jackson County youth were able to submit their projects and compete in a Virtual Project Achievement. All 40 Jackson County 4-Her’s placed in one of the top 1st, 2nd, or 3rd spots.
Around 85 county youths had been scheduled to participate in the DPA event before the Coronavirus upended the event and moved it online.
"It was a fun experience, and I was glad to see how many people participated in the virtual experience. I'm thankful I still got to share about my interest in golf", said Michael Purvis, a 5th-grade student at Commerce Middle School.
The Project Achievement competition helps youth develop leadership, creativity, public speaking skills and a deep understanding of their desired project area.
Youth select from 62 project focus categories and prepare presentations on the county and area levels. When competing on the area level, participants prepare and are judged on a four- to six-minute presentation about their selected subject.
For the online contest, youth uploaded a video of their presentation and their work was evaluated virtually by 170 UGA Extension staff and volunteer judges. ANR Agent Greg Pittman and volunteer Kayley Edwards judged on behalf of Jackson County.
The area level is the final tier for the younger participants in 4-H. However, as youth progress through the 4-H program, students have the opportunity to compete on district and state levels.
Participating youth were celebrated through a statewide video posted to social media outlets and viewable at t.uga.edu/5S5. Jackson County 4-Her's celebrated their achievements through a virtual awards celebrations. The recorded celebration can be viewed at https://youtu.be/zfz5VQoSSsU.
"These young people, with the support of their adult leaders and mentors, have contributed hours preparing for their presentations," said Keri Hobbs, Extension 4-H specialist. "It is important that we take time to celebrate the accomplishments of these young people, even during times of social-distancing, as they demonstrate mastery of their topics. While awards ceremonies will be a little different than before, it seems fitting this spring that we'll recognize these youth virtually – through social media and online meeting tools."
