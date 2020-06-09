The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce will be joining with the national chamber on an initiative to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform.
The local chamber will join the U.S. Chamber’s national townhall event on June 25 where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector.
As a partner on this important initiative, the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce will host local and industry-specific discussions to further the effort.
“We appreciate the opportunity to join with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in this national initiative,” said Joe Hicks, chairman of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to partnering with leaders in our own community to discuss and address any inequalities of opportunity.”
The work of this national initiative will build on the work already undertaken by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce to support education and workforce development. This initiative is consistent with the chamber’s mission to promote business success and enhance quality of life by being the leader in economic and community development.
