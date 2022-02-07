Gov. Brian Kemp announced the towns and counties that would split $408 million for broadband expansion, but Jackson, Banks, Barrow and Madison counties were not on the list.
Gov. Kemp announced members of the Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees last June. The bipartisan committees were responsible for receiving applications and making recommendations to the Governor regarding federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to Georgia through the American Rescue Plan. State government entities, units of local government, industries, and nonprofits were eligible to apply. Specifically, the Broadband Infrastructure Committee was responsible for making necessary investment recommendations to provide unserved or underserved locations with faster, more reliable broadband access.
Based on data from the Georgia Broadband Availability Map, 482,374 locations in Georgia are currently unserved as of July 2021. The projects targeted with these awards could serve 183,615 locations - representing both homes and businesses - with faster and more reliable broadband. 132,050 of these locations are currently unserved based on state data.
Communities had to apply for the grants and it's not clear what, if any, local communities made application for the broadband grants.
Communities in Northeast Georgia that did receive the grant include:
• Elberton, $1 million
• Franklin County $8.7 million
• Habersham County $5.7 million
• Spectrum for Southeast Hall County $689,200
