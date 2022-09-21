The Jackson County elections office is one of hundreds across the nation being flooded with open records requests by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The national effort is being coordinated in an apparent bid to disrupt and create chaos with the nation's elections system in the weeks leading up to the November balloting.
Jackson County elections director Jennifer Logan confirmed this week that her office is among those being flooded with open records requests about the 2020 election. She said many were coming from out of state.
It isn't the first time the county elections office has been hit with a flood of emails. Logan said that in May, her office was so flooded with "no reply" emails objecting to the use of Dominion voting equipment that her office's email server crashed, something that affected legitimate absentee ballot requests.
She said the flood of emails has affected her office's operations.
"This hinders our office and ties up our resources that could be better served by focusing on the upcoming Elections," she said. "I don’t believe many people understand the amount of work that goes into an election. I need to be able to utilize my staff on registration, absentee ballots, training, testing and deployment of supplies and equipment."
Under state law, her office has to respond to each open records request within three days. According to a Washington Post story about the issue, elections officials are getting requests for records that don't even exist or that aren't clear.
The coordinated attack stems from Trump elections deniers who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. By flooding elections offices across the nation, the attackers apparently want to create confusion and doubt about the 2022 elections as well.
Trump supporter and peddler of conspiracy theories Mike Lindell reportedly sparked the email flood in an August speech where he called on Trump supporters to flood elections offices with requests for "cast vote records" from 2020.
