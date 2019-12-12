Representatives of Hansen Technologies spoke to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at a recent meeting seeking an exemption on taxes due on December 20.
The company faced turmoil earlier this year with renovating an office and a company president and vice president of finance leaving. According to tax consultant Pamela Studdard and new VP of finance Jerry Bernier, the company overlooked the Freeport Application during the chaos and turned it in late. As a result, Hansen Technologies is being taxed $177,882 on personal property in 2019. Last year’s personal property tax on the company was only $7,500.
In November, Bernier met with the board of assessors who deferred him to the board of commissioners. The company believes state code allows the board of commissioners to rule in tax matters and grant them a Freeport Exemption.
Chairman Tom Crow was uncertain about what the board could do. County attorney Christopher Hamilton was not present at the meeting to clarify the issue.
GEORGIA POWER OFFERS TO INSTALL UNDERGROUND FIBER OPTICS LINES
Georgia Power is requesting an easement from the county to install fiber optic cable and is offering $20,000 for the rights.
The installation in Jackson County is a part of Georgia Power’s Winder-Commerce Fiber Optic project. Georgia Power requests the use of land between County Farm Rd. and Jackson Pkwy. for laying the cable.
The project will affect the paving of a parking area at the new agricultural facility at the corner of County Farm Rd. and Fowler Dr. as the county doesn’t want the new lot to interfere with the cable. It’s being kept off the consent agenda for the next meeting because the county needs to determine what kind of paving the BOC wants before it can award a bid.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
•approved a quit claim deed conveying a portion of the abandoned right-of-way of Old Pocket Rd. to Marilyn Carlyle. She and the county agreed to swap property in 2001, but the county failed to follow up at the time.
CONSENT AGENDA
The BOC added the following items to its consent agenda for its next meeting:
•the purchase and financing of two ambulances.
•renew contract with Correct Health for inmate medical services.
•sign contract with Southeast Corrections for probation services.
•adopt resolution for the county to adopt local design standards.
•approve Statewide Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement.
•adopt Jackson County Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
•amend paid holiday schedule to add Martin Luther King Jr. Day to the list of paid holidays.
•payment of $20 per month to Georgia Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund that is required from public safety employees who participate in the fund.
•decide the source of funds for upgrading the new agricultural facility to also be used as a driving course for the Fire Training Center.
