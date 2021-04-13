In what some observers described as a "circus" atmosphere, the annual convention of the Jackson County Republican Party on April 10 was reportedly a fractious affair.
Hoschton city councilman Adam Ledbetter challenged TJ Dearman for the chairmanship of the group, but was thwarted by a parliamentary move that left him disqualified and Dearman the only candidate standing.
Ledbetter said he had been named by the group's nominating committee to become the next chairman, but was disqualified due to a "10 hour rule" that requires officers to have given 10 hours to the group over the previous year.
Ledbetter said that district GOP officials told him the rule was waived in 2020 due to Covid where people couldn't attend meetings in person. He said someone may have filed an appeal to the district over the meeting, a move that could force a do-over election of officers.
"I felt a change needed to be made," Ledbetter said. "My goals as chairman would have been to move on from the 2020 election and focus on 2022. Engage our youth in the party and become more diverse in many ways."
Prior to the meeting, Dearman issued a statement that banned all recording devices at the convention meeting, which was held in Braselton.
"No delegates or spectators are allowed to take pictures, video or record the convention of any kind," Dearman said. "No cell phones or electronics will be allowed in the convention hall. In addition, spectators are not to interact with delegates in any manner. Failure to comply will result in the Sgt of Arms removing you from the convention hall."
The local GOP organization has a long history of tumultuous leadership. Dearman's predecessor resigned as local chairman in protest over how the group was being run by shadow leaders who didn't support her. Some years ago, a local chairman refused to release the names of those who had qualified to run for local office to the newspaper after qualifying had closed. He was later ousted from the job.
More recently, GOP representatives appointed by the local GOP to the county election's board have made headlines over voting against approving local election results and attempting to challenge the status of some county voters.
