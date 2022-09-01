With two exceptions, most local government agencies in Jackson County plan to lower their millage rates this year, or keep them the same.
Area governments — cities, the county and the three school systems — are all currently in the process of setting millage rates for the coming year. It's an annual ritual that pits the need for more funding against taxpayers who want their taxes lowered, especially in a year where property assessments have gone up.
Property tax bills will be sent later in the fall after all the local millage rates have been set and finalized.
Higher property assessments due to the rapid increase in the price of housing plus the addition of a lot of new developments pushed up the county's overall tax digest this year, giving local governments some leeway in adjusting their millage rates.
But that growth is also creating a financial challenge for many local governments and two have chosen to raise their millage rates in a bid to pay for the cost of all the growth.
For the first time in many years, the City of Hoschton is implementing a city tax rate. The town plans to set a millage rate of 3.5 mills this fall. In the past, Hoschton's government was financed from sales taxes and various fees.
But growth in the town has pushed leaders there to add services, notably a revived city police department. Like all law enforcement agencies, funding a police department is expensive.
The City of Commerce is also planning to hike its millage rate this year from 3.86 mills to 4.36 mills. Commerce is also experiencing a lot of growth and an uptick in both industrial and residential development.
SCHOOL SYSTEMS
Typically, the county's three school systems levy the highest millage rates in the county. That's because school systems are mostly funded only by local property taxes (and state funds) and don't have the variety of revenue sources that other local governments have.
This year, the Jackson County School System plans to leave its millage rate the same at 16.576 mills. That rate with a higher tax digest will help the system fund its growth needs, which have become large due to an influx of new students moving into the county.
Both the City of Jefferson and City of Commerce school systems plan to lower their millage rates a little this year. Commerce plans to drop its rate from 17.078 mills to 16.928 mills while Jefferson plans to move from 14.657 mills to 14.549 mills.
COUNTY
The county government is in the process of setting its 2023 budget and its millage rate for this year. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will be considering both in the coming weeks.
Being proposed to the BOC is a slight drop in the county's millage rate from 8.0 mills to 7.886 mills. That is the "rollback rate" for the county this year.
A rollback rate is a millage rate adjusted to offset a rise in local property values. In theory, a rollback rate offsets higher property assessments. But that rate is calculated on an average and often, some property owners will still pay more in taxes because their property value went up more than the average.
OTHER TOWNS
Other local towns that set millage rates are:
• Jefferson plans to roll its rate back from 5.3 mills to 5.262 mills.
• Pendergrass plans to leave its millage rate the same at 3.0 mills.
• Maysville plans to lower its Jackson County rate from .329 mills to .322 mills (its Banks County rate is different.)
