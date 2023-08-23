Six major government entities in Jackson County may jointly appeal a Georgia Department of Audits & Accounts tax digest ratio study that showed Jackson County property valuations are lower than they should be.
The county was recently notified by the state that its tax digest was at 31%, below the 38% minimum threshold. The data was based on 2022 property sales in the county that compared a selected number of property sales in the county to what that property was valued at on the county’s tax digest.
This is the second year in a row the county has been below the minimum threshold. The previous ratio study from 2021 led to this year’s large increase in property values. Those 2023 increases aren’t reflected in the 2022 ratio study, however.
POSSIBLE APPEAL
This week, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, the Commerce City Council, the Jefferson City Council, the Jackson County School System, the Commerce City School System and the Jefferson City School System agreed to jointly retain a tax appraisal expert to help the county figure out if the state made errors in its calculations and to possibly draft an appeal to the state. The county has until Sept. 7 to file an appeal. The six groups met last week to discuss the issue and how to respond.
The state department of audits uses a different formula than the county to calculate the ratio, a formula it only recently implemented under a new director, officials said.
“(The consultant) agreed to review our data and get back with me by the middle of next week,” said Commerce School System superintendent Joy Tolbert, who is helping coordinate the county’s response. “If he sees that our issue is methodology and he believes that he can make a good appeal for a flaw with the methodology, he will do the appeal. If he does not find an issue with the methodology to make a good appeal, he will not attempt the appeal.”
Having the right sales ratio is critical to the county’s school systems since it can affect state funding to the schools.
Even worse for taxpayers, a too-low ratio this year could lead to even higher property reassessments next year with some property possibly being over-valued, a situation that could also hurt school system state funding formulas.
