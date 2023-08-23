Six major government entities in Jackson County may jointly appeal a Georgia Department of Audits & Accounts tax digest ratio study that showed Jackson County property valuations are lower than they should be.

The county was recently notified by the state that its tax digest was at 31%, below the 38% minimum threshold. The data was based on 2022 property sales in the county that compared a selected number of property sales in the county to what that property was valued at on the county’s tax digest.

