The graduation rates for all four high schools in Jackson County were above 90% in 2020, far above the state average of 83.8%.
Jefferson High School led the local results with a graduation rate of 99.3%, followed by Commerce High School at 99%.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School had a rate of 94.6% and Jackson County Comprehensive High School had a rate of 92.6%
