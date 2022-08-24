National Diaper Need Awareness Week is coming up Sept. 24-Oct. 2 and the Athens Area Diaper Bank encourages community involvement to help alleviate diaper need.
Diaper need is the lack of sufficient diapers to keep a child clean and dry. Approximately 8,000 children are at risk of diaper need in the community.
There are several ways the Athens-area can help alleviate this need including:
- donating diapers
- donating money
- volunteering at the Athens Area Diaper Bank
- hosting a diaper drive at your place of employment, school, faith community, civic community, neighborhood, etc.
During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, the Athens Area Diaper Bank will celebrate its 1 millionth diaper thanks to community support.
The diaper bank will host an open house on Sunday, Oct. 2, at its warehouse located at 130 Conway Dr., Suite E, in Athens. More details will be shared later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.