Most children don’t have to worry about where their next meal comes from, or whether they’ll have a meal available at all. But for around 1,200 children in Jackson County, that’s not the case.

Erin Barger, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia which serves 14 area counties including Jackson County, notes part of the Food Bank’s mission is to ensure food is available for every child that needs it.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.