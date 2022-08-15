Most children don’t have to worry about where their next meal comes from, or whether they’ll have a meal available at all. But for around 1,200 children in Jackson County, that’s not the case.
Erin Barger, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia which serves 14 area counties including Jackson County, notes part of the Food Bank’s mission is to ensure food is available for every child that needs it.
“At the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, we believe that food should not be an impossible choice,” Barger said. “That is especially and uniquely true for children, who are impacted by food insecurity more than the average person, and have the least control over their circumstances.”
Food Bank leaders note that back-to-school time is a “lifeline” for many students who experience hunger, since they know they will get at least one nutritious meal each day during the school week. The Food Bank works with local schools and organizations throughout the year, helping put meals in children’s hands during the summer and on the weekends during the school year.
“We are so grateful for our partnership with volunteers, schools and champions to help us mobilize food during summer months through Food 2 Kids 360, mobile pantries and pop-up distributions across areas of need,” Barger said. “During the school year, our Food 2 Kids backpack program helps ensure that students who are quietly observed and trusted by school personnel as experiencing food insecurity receive a bag full of ready-to-eat items, sustaining them through the weekend until returning to school on Monday.”
The Food Bank of NEGA partners with 200 groups across its 14-county region including 20 in Jackson County.
Food insecurity has become an even bigger issue in the area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barger noted that there’s been about a one-third increase in the number of people in the area needing food assistance since the start of the pandemic.
“Our national level partner, Feeding America, notes that more that 53 million people (or one in six) turned to food banks, food pantries and meal programs for help in 2021,” Barger said. “This clear and present increase in need for hunger relief provided communities with a remarkable opportunity to see the need and to generously respond. Here in Northeast Georgia, we are grateful to all those who partnered with us to meet the need and mobilize food. Even still, while long lines outside food banks and pantries may have been less visible last year, this number is still a one-third increase over the number of individuals served by the charitable food system prior to the pandemic.”
Local families who need food assistance can visit www.foodbanknega.org. Click on “Get Help” to see what support is available. For more information, call 706-354-8191.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
The group also welcomes anyone who wants to serve as a volunteer, partner, donor or champion.
“We believe that our vision of a region where no one experiences uncertainty about their next meal is actually possible,” Barger said. “But it is only possible because of wonderful communities like this one.”
Those wishing to get involved can call 706-354-8191, contact Tonya Bolton, manager of the agency experience, or visit www.foodbanknega.org.
