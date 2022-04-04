All four high schools across Jackson County were recently named Advanced Placement Honor Schools by the Georgia Department of Education.
Commerce High School was named an AP Challenge school, a designation given to schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science and social studies.
Jefferson High School was named an AP School of Distinction, which is given to “schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.”
Commerce, Jefferson, East Jackson Comprehensive High School and Jackson County High School were named AP STEM Schools, which is given to schools that have a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. Additionally, Jefferson was named an AP STEM Achievement School, which is given to AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
