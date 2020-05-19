Seniors at Commerce High Schools will have a modified graduation ceremony this week on Friday, May 22 at Tiger Field at 8 p.m.
Each graduate will receive five guest tickets that they can distribute to family and friends.
“We will follow all social distancing guidelines, including the six foot rule for everyone and everyone will wear a mask,” principal Will Smith said. “The ceremony will be live streamed so everyone can see your accomplishment.”
The 88 graduates will be placed six feet apart on the field.
Law enforcement will be present to help ensure safe distance requirements are followed by those in attendance and the number of people on the field with the graduates will be limited. Attendees will be required to wear a mask. SK Battery donated 1,000 makes to the school for the event, officials said.
JCCHS/EJCHS
Students at Jackson County Comprehensive High School and East Jackson Comprehensive High School won't have a traditional graduation in June as school leaders had hoped.
In a Facebook post from the system, superintendent April Howard said that state and CDC rules won't allow a full-scale ceremony as is traditionally done for graduating seniors.
As a part of celebrating the senior classes, the system will host two graduating parades this week. Parade ceremonies will be held Thursday, May 21 for EJCHS students and on Friday, May 22 for JCCHS students.
Seniors will also receive a survey this week about possible future events to celebrate their graduation.
JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL
Seniors at Jefferson High School will also hold a graduation parade on Thursday, May 21, starting at 8 p.m. Graduates will drive from the high school parking lot around the academy, middle and elementary schools and back to the high school. Spectators are invited to line the route along Old Pendergrass Rd., Dragon Drive and Hoschton St. for the event.
