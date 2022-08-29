A USPS delivery consolidation plan will affect a number of local post offices in Jackson, Banks, Barrow, Oglethorpe and Madison counties.
Starting Sept. 24, mail will be sorted in Athens where route carriers will go to pick up their loads to deliver back in area communities.
Local post offices will reportedly keep their retail functions, but much of the back-end process will be consolidated at the Athens facility on Olympic Drive.
Not all post offices around the nation are being affected and these are among the first to feel the impact of the USPS' consolidation move.
Local post offices affected by the move include:
