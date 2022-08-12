Over 15,800 students are enrolled in schools across Jackson County. Students have completed the 10th day of school for the 2022-23 year, which is the traditional marker for enrollment totals.
As of the 10th day of school, there are 15,838 students enrolled between the Commerce City, Jackson County and Jefferson City school systems.
Details for each school district include:
COMMERCE
The Commerce City School System has added a few new students since the start of the school year, coming in at 1,814 students on the 10th day. That's up from 1,803 students on the first day.
Enrollment by school included:
- Commerce Primary, 489
- Commerce Elementary, 279
- Commerce Middle, 546
- Commerce High, 500
JACKSON COUNTY
The Jackson County School System's enrollment came in at 9,870 on the 10th day of school, down from 10,003 on the first day.
Enrollment details by school include:
- East Jackson Elementary, 575
- Gum Springs Elementary, 1,119
- Maysville Elementary, 447
- North Jackson Elementary, 647
- South Jackson Elementary, 665
- West Jackson Elementary, 1,175
- East Jackson Middle (grades 6-7), 543
- West Jackson Middle (6-8), 1,494
- East Jackson Comp. High (8-12), 1,356
- Jackson County High (9-12), 1,821
JEFFERSON
Enrollment was down slightly for the Jefferson City School System compared to the first day of school. There were 4,154 students enrolled on the 10th day at Jefferson, compared to 4,198 on the first day.
Enrollment details by school include:
Jefferson Elementary, 992
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.