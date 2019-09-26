All four high schools in Jackson County topped the state average graduation rate last year.
The Georgia Department of Education released its 2019 four-year cohort graduation rates last week.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School had the highest graduation rate in Jackson County, totaling 97.4-percent.
Jefferson High School had a 95.9-percent graduation rate, followed closely by Commerce High School at 95.8-percent.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School came in at 94.6-percent.
All four schools were well above the state average of 82-percent.
