Jackson County’s four high schools easily topped the state average graduation rate last year. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2021 four-year cohort graduation rate on Thursday, Oct. 21.
All four high schools in Jackson County had more than 90% of the four-year cohort of students graduate during the 2021 school year and topped the state average of 83.7%.
Jefferson High School had the highest graduation rate in the county, coming in at 97.6%.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School had the lowest rate, 92.6%.
Commerce High School reported a 95.9% graduation rate, while East Jackson Comprehensive High School came in at 95.5%.
According to a GaDOE news release, 223 schools in the state had at least a 90% graduation rate, while 98 schools had a rate of 95% or above.
EJCHS and CHS both saw increases in their graduation rate over the previous school year, up from 94.6% and 91.7% respectively.
JCCHS remained steady at 92.6%, while JHS saw a decrease, down from 99.3% in 2020.
