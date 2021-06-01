Jackson County continues to lag in its vaccination rates, but the rate of vaccinations across the county are uneven, according to state data.
Overall, 30% of countians have had one dose while 25% are fully vaccinated. That compares to the state rates of 39% with one dose and 33% fully vaccinated.
In Jackson County, a census tract around the Hoschton area has the highest rate with 44% of people with one dose and 35% fully vaccinated. But just south of Hoschton in a neighboring census tract, only 18% have had one dose and only 15% are fully vaccinated.
The south Commerce are also has a low rate with only 19% of people with one dose and only 16% fully vaccinated.
Most of Jackson County has rates in the mid-20s.
ONE DEATH
Only one Covid death was reported in May from Jackson County, down from two deaths reported in April. March recorded four deaths.
Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 135 confirmed deaths and 515 hospitalizations.
