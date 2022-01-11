A Commerce High School student has been recognized as one of the best student musicians in the state. At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Commerce Board of Education honored Alex Logan, who was named to both the Georgia Music Educators Association District 14 Jazz Honor Band and the All-State Jazz Honor Band.
CHS band teacher Travis Roye told the school board that he heard Logan perform in a talent show and immediately approached him to join the school band. In addition to his guitar skills, Roye noted Logan is an Eagle Scout, an exemplary student and an ambassador for the school's band program.
“We all know him as a guitar wizard, but underneath all that is just a really good human,” Roye told the school board.
In addition to guitar, Logan also plays trombone, percussion and is "dabbling in tuba."
“He just does so many things for our band program,” Roye noted.
Logan and fellow CHS student Jay Long auditioned and were selected for the District 14 Jazz Honor Band. Logan was later selected as one of the musicians for the All-State Jazz Honor Band.
“They only chose two and he was one of the two,” said Roye. “It’s a pretty big honor.”
“He is a talent and I have truly appreciated you,” CHS principal Will Smith echoed. “…You’ve brought a lot to Commerce High School.”
