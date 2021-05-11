The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline led to long gas lines and some stations in the area ran out of their supply of gasoline.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday suspended some regulations to allow more tanker trucks to haul gasoline to help offset the pipeline closure. He also suspended the state's gas tax to help keep prices down.
Still, gas prices at local stations have shot up in recent days and some area stations had a shortage of gas by Tuesday afternoon.
