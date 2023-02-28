Long-time Pendergrass Mayor Melvin “Monk” Tolbert has died. Tolbert died on Monday, Feb. 27, following an extended illness. He was 83 years old.
Tolbert’s full obituary had not been released as of press-time. Services are set to be announced on Wednesday, March 1. Services and the full obituary will be shared on https://www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com/
