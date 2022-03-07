Longtime Commerce High School principal Donnie Drew has died. Drew, who was 80, died on Thursday, March 3, following an extended illness, according to his obituary.
Drew had an extensive career in education and served as principal at CHS from 1983-2016, according to a Commerce City Schools social media post. His entire education career spanned 55 years. Throughout the years, he coached multiple sports and was involved in CHS softball for 39 seasons. He also served as assistant athletic director.
Coworkers, athletes, former students and community members paid tribute to Drew on social media following the announcement of his death.
"Throughout his tenure, he exemplified servant leadership," the Commerce schools shared on social media. "Mr. Drew loved his church, his family and the school community. Whether you knew him as a coach, a principal, a co-worker, a mentor or a friend, consider yourself blessed."
A service was held for Drew on Sunday, March 6, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Drew was preceded in death by his wife, Clair. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Drew Standridge (Jennifer Fitzgerald) of Lavonia, and Kerri Drew Matthews (Adam Matthews) of Commerce, and seven grandchildren.
Those wishing to honor the family may contribute to the Donnie and Clair Drew Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Commerce High School, 272 Lakeview Drive, Commerce, GA 30529.
See the full obituary for Drew on the Little-Ward Funeral Home website or on the obituary page of this week's paper.
