Long-time Jackson County employee Eric Klerk has announced his retirement. Klerk, who serves as the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority Manager, plans to retire at the end of this year.
Klerk has been with Jackson County for 17 years, but his career in water and wastewater operations extends decades.
After graduating college in New York in the 1970s, Klerk moved to the South in search of a job.
“Jobs were really hard to find,” Klerk recalled. “I went to Florida because the job market was good there.”
He started working with an environmental regulatory agency in Tampa, then went into contracting work. Klerk obtained his license in water and wastewater operations and started his own business, which he ran for 10 years. He ultimately sold his business and worked in several municipalities throughout the Southeast before moving to New Hampshire.
In 2005, Klerk saw an ad in the American Water Works Association for the position at the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority. At the time, his elderly parents lived in the Greenville, S.C., area, and Klerk and his wife wanted to move closer to them.
The decision to take the job was part personal, and part professional drive.
“It seemed like there was a lot to do here,” Klerk said. “And I like challenges. There was a lot to fix here.”
And it was a challenge, Klerk said, especially during the first few years. Much of his early efforts in Jackson County were spent getting the authority’s finances in order.
“When I started here, when payday came, they said, ‘don’t cash your check, we need to see how much money we have in the bank. It may bounce, so you may want to wait a week or two,’” Klerk recalled. “The finances were a mess. We were basically broke. They were trying to borrow their way out of debt.”
Klerk recalls the authority was behind on its usage fees at Bear Creek, in addition to not paying on the debt service. The authority also didn’t have a balanced rate structure, something that has since been implemented during Klerk’s tenure.
Additionally, there were no maps of the county’s system.
“It was the old ‘oh, you know, you drive out on such and such road and look for the big oak tree. Make a right and there should be a meter tap there,’” Klerk recalled.
The authority launched a GIS department and mapped out its system. The authority also transitioned into the digital-age, bringing in the technology and servers needed to allow customers to do some services online.
Wastewater capacity was another big issue, Klerk said, noting that the authority has been able to expand and make “some big improvements” without breaking the authority financially.
One of his proudest accomplishments is being able to take over all the Bear Creek debt service payments, along with the usage fees, while maintaining a strong financial standing.
“Considering that when I got here, I couldn’t cash my paycheck, and considering the battles we’ve had over the years, I think that’s a big accomplishment,” he said.
Klerk noted his team at the JCWSA is another proud accomplishment.
When he arrived in Jackson County, Klerk said he focused on raising the level of professionalism within the authority.
“I’m really big on employee development, education and certifications,” he said. “That involves almost a cultural change.”
Klerk said it took several years to make the needed improvements, but said the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority board was largely supportive of his efforts to increase pay to attract and retain good people.
“If you want to right this ship, it’s going to cost money. You need to invest in the employees here,” he recalled saying.
Klerk said that’s made a huge difference and said the authority now has “very good people.”
“It was a challenge because you had to change the culture,” said Klerk. “And then you have to shift everybody’s idea of what’s really important. With me, it’s professionalism and getting the right people.”
Many of those coworkers have remained at the authority for years.
“When I was hired by Eric in April 2006, one of the questions he asked was, ‘how do you feel about a challenge?’ What an understatement,” said Finance Director Judy Smith. “When we started working together at the authority, we were challenged with many things; financial stability, organizational needs, and a work culture that needed some improvement. Eric dug in and took on this challenge with great expertise. He led this authority with great wisdom and foresight by creating departmental organizations that helped focus staff on the right direction. He created the IT department and the engineering department from scratch and allowed me to head up the finance department and prepare it for the growth we both saw coming. Eric has a great ability to hire the right people and give them the latitude to lead and flourish. He has been the best manager I have worked for in my career and I will be forever grateful for his support, leadership and encouragement.”
Wastewater Operations and Environmental Manager Mark Dudziak points to Klerk’s efforts to bring stability to the water authority over almost two decades.
“Eric’s time here has been remarkable; he has brought great stability to our organization and through his leadership, we were able to achieve many tasks and projects that might not have happened otherwise, and most importantly we are financially secure because of Eric’s vision and sound decision making,” Dudziak said. “Personally, he has been a fantastic mentor and has helped me grow both professionally and as an individual. He will be greatly missed but we wish him well as he enjoys the fruits of many years in the water/wastewater business.”
Assistant Authority Manager and Authority Engineer Joey Leslie has worked at the JCWSA since 2012. He relocated his young family 2,000 miles for the job and said a deciding factor in taking the position was Klerk’s “personal integrity as authority manager.”
“I read an article from the Mainstreet News where it appeared he stood by an employee, even when the employee made a simple mistake. This led me to believe Mr. Klerk was a man of high morals who I could work for. Over many years he has continually proven this to be true,” Leslie recalled. “Mr. Klerk is a tremendous mentor in my life and if anything can be said about him it would be, he is an honest man who stands by his word, his employees, and what he believes is right. His word is his word, and he means what he says. I am happy to have had him as my boss and wish him the best on his retirement. Mr. Klerk brought JCWSA to the exceptional organization it is today. He will be missed, and it will be difficult for us to fill his shoes.”
While Klerk isn’t sure exactly what he’ll do in retirement, he doesn’t think he’ll do anything with water/wastewater utilities. He suspects he and his wife will move closer to family.
“(My kids) all took off and got married. I’ve got a granddaughter who’s 5-and-a-half now and going on 15,” Klerk joked. “They all went to Alaska. So we’re probably going to Alaska.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.