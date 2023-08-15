Take a look back at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1973
•Man who killed Drake on loose — Jackson County officers were joining others throughout the nation in keeping an eye out for Charles (Rocky) Rothschild, the man who confessed to murdering Charles Drake, Jefferson merchant, in 1956. Rothschild, 49, escaped from a North Carolina prison on Aug. 4, 1973, when officers let him out with a “community representative” for a reunion with his son.
•School lunch prices going up in county — School lunch prices were set to go up. The Jefferson Board of Education joined the Jackson County and Commerce boards of education which had earlier upped prices. Jefferson’s price would be 35 cents for all students and 45 cents for all adults.
•Baseball at CHS to be discussed — The possibility of including baseball in the Commerce High School athletic program in the spring was being discussed at a Commerce Board of Education meeting.
•Commerce students not to carry knives — The Commerce Board of Education adopted a policy stating that students may not take a knife, gun, club “or any other … dangerous weapon” to school.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1983
•County tax rate may be up to ½ mill — The Jackson County property tax rate was expected to be up slightly beyond the previous year’s 6-mill figure. The increase was expected to be around half a mill.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1993
•Commerce to vote on merger in Sept. 21 referendum — Commerce voters were set to get a chance to decide the future of their school system Sept. 21, 1993, with a binding referendum on merging the system with the county.
•Waddell: ‘No change’ in stand on regional water board — County commission chairman Jerry Waddell indicated in 1993 that he might be willing to pull Jackson County out of a regional water plan if the other counties involved didn’t agree to equal representation on a proposed area water authority.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 2003
•County goes ‘wet’ with BOC vote — In a 3-2 vote, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners made history in 2003, voting to allow the sale of beer and wine in unincorporated areas of the county.
•David to pursue authority study — Wanda David planned to call for a finance and management analysis of the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority when that group met in August 2003.
10 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 2013
•Teens arrested for underage drinking at party — A late night party at a rural address on Waterworks Road that had 75-100 teens led to a melee when deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrived in 2013. A large number of teens fled when the deputies showed up, but 19 were caught and charged with underage drinking of alcohol.
•City to fund $4.09 million for police, library facility — Jefferson officials were set to fund $4.09 million for the Jefferson Station project for police and library facilities.
5 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 2018
•Amazon celebrates first year in Jefferson — A first-year celebration of Amazon’s Jefferson distribution center attracted elected officials, including the governor, business people and a group of school students who got a donation for West Jackson Elementary School.
•Planners to consider Josh Pirkle request in September — Jackson County planners were set to hold the first round of public hearings in September on a proposed warehouse development off Josh Pirkle Road.
1 Year Ago
Aug. 17, 2022
•Impact fees approved; building moratorium lifted — Let the hammers swing. Twin actions by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners could restart the county’s residential building surge following an 11-month moratorium. The BOC approved implementing impact fees for new construction in unincorporated areas of Jackson County with residential building units now having to pay $3,000 in fees (commercial and industrial rates are higher).
•Man sentenced for role in Capitol riot — A man with ties to both Jackson and Banks counties was sentenced by a federal judge to 8 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.