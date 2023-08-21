50 Years Ago
August 22, 1973
- Classes to start Friday over county — Classes were set to begin for some 5,000 students in the Commerce, Jackson County and Jefferson school systems on Aug. 24, 1973.
40 Years Ago
August 24, 1983
The entire front page of The Jackson Herald newspaper on Aug. 24, 1983, was dedicated to a serious heat wave that had made its way across the county.
Jefferson and the county school system delayed classes because of the heat.
Farmers were in a 'crisis situation' during the worst heat wave in 50 years. Soybeans suffered, losing their blossoms due to the heat and drought.
Pits were being filled with dead birds that had died due to the severe heat.
30 Years Ago
August 25, 1993
- Enrollment up at all three school systems — All three school systems showed an increase in students over the previous year. At the Jackson County School System, which reported the largest increase, 3,924 were enrolled in 1993. The Jefferson City School System was up to 984 students and the Commerce City School System was up to 1,064.
- •Jackson County may study building its own reservoir — After formally withdrawing from a regional water plan, the county may look at building its own reservoir, it was announced.
20 Years Ago
August 27, 2003
•Mt. Vernon Mills to close Commerce location — Two-thirds of the jobs at Mt. Vernon Mills were set to be moved to Alto in the fall of 2003, leaving only 33 workers in the 250,000 square foot building that had been a Commerce institution since 1893.
•Courthouse suit to be heard — A key hearing was set on the lawsuit between a group of local citizens and the Jackson County Board of Commissioners regarding the financing of a new courthouse.
•Huge industry looks at Commerce — A major industrial project was seriously considering a Commerce site for a large distribution warehouse, said to be one of the biggest projects of its kind in the nation.
10 Years Ago
August 21, 2013
•Joiner announces he won’t seek re-election after 12 years of mayor — Jefferson Mayor Jim Joiner announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2013.
•Witness gives chilling account of murders — A witness gave a chilling account after seeing her neighbor kill his wife and teenage son. The witness saw Marty Reeves shoot his wife and son and then hold her hostage until she was able to escape with her 1-year-old daughter.
5 Years Ago
August 22, 2018
•Commerce enrollment numbers at a 24-year high — Commerce City Schools continued to grow — increasing 131 students in two years since spring.
•New high school: How fast to build? With a new high school slated to begin construction in the fall of 2018, the Jackson County Board of Education was weighing just how fast to proceed with the construction.
• EJCHS principal addresses Trump-themed banner — The East Jackson Comprehensive High School principal apologized for a Trump-themed banner the school’s football team ran through prior to its season-opening game with Lumpkin County in 2018. The play-on-words banner read: “Make America Great Again / Trump the L.C. Indians.”
1 Year Ago
August 24, 2022
• SDS makes some changes in local government relations — The local governments in Jackson County completed an updated 10-year Service Delivery Strategy agreement with three major changes in 2022. In addition to some smaller tweaking of the deal, the county government agreed to conduct local elections for all cities in the county for free; to pay for half of the cost for city police departments to update their communications equipment to the county’s new multi-mil- lion dollar system; and maintain six industrial roads in the county in the towns of Braselton, Jefferson and Commerce.
• Commerce planners table action on SK lodging proposal — Commerce planners tabled a request in 2022 that would allow SK Battery America to construct a private lodging facility on its campus.
• County tops 20K COVID cases — Jackson County surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2022.
