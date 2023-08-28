Take a lookback at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1973
•Old jail to be torn down soon — Demolition of the old Jackson County Jail was set to begin. Use of the kitchen in the new jail was expected to begin, meaning the county would be free to tear down the old structure. The new jail is located at the rear of the old one and although it was occupied some weeks ago, its kitchen was not ready at the time and the old kitchen remained in use.
•Retail sales up — Retail sales in Jackson County were up 12.5% for the first quarter of 1973 as compared with the same period last year. The total was approximately $12 million compared with some $10.5 million in 1972s first quarter.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1983
•Heat wave halts but farmers still hurt — The heat wave of 1983 may not exactly be history yet, but at least it’s broken.
•Worley released, only Pinion remains in jail — Only one of five men sentenced to life for the murder of District Attorney Floyd Hoard in 1967 would remain in jail after September 1, 1983. George Worley, was the latest to be paroled.
30 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1993
•Lee Bryan to leave Texfi job for Trion job — When Lee Bryan turned off his office light and closed the door in 1993, it wasn’t just the end of another week — it was the end of an era for Jefferson and the Bryan family. Lee, plant manager of the Southworth Plant of Texfi Blends and the last member of the Bryan family to be involved with the old Jefferson Mills, was moving to Trion, where he would be in charge of the dying and finishing operation at Mount Vernon Mills.
•County BOE may soon give green light for redistricting — The Jackson County Board of Education was expected to vote Sept. 13 on redistricting — a prelude to Commerce’s Sept. 21 merger balloting.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 2003
•County awaits judge’s decision — The future of the high-profile case between a group of Jackson County citizens and the Jackson County Board of Commissioners was in the hands of a judge.
•Old Pendergrass Rd. residents fight new subdivision plans — Just a few months after battling plans for a new subdivision, neighbors along Old Pendergrass Rd. were once again fighting plans for a second subdivision — only 2,000 feet from the first.
10 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 2013
•Glenn, Plott to vie for mayor — A former Jefferson police chief and an incumbent city councilman announced they intended to run for mayor in a bid to replace retiring mayor Jim Joiner. Former police chief Darren Glenn and councilman Roy Plott were set to square off for the mayor’s seat in November.
•Howard to lose ‘interim’ designation as superintendent — Interim Jackson County superintendent April Howard was set to lose the “interim” designation. Board of Education member Celinda Wilson proposed naming Howard to the position on a more permanent basis.
5 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 2018
•Carter captured in Tennessee — Shannon Michael Carter, the suspect in a Jackson County incident involving aggravated assault on a police officer, was arrested in Tennessee.
• County leaders make push for better addressing — If you had a medical emergency at your house, could EMS find you? Jackson County leaders initiated an effort to make addresses more visible to public safety personnel during emergencies. The county geographic information system (GIS) department took over addressing in 2018 and was rolling out a new sign program.
1 Year Ago
Aug. 31, 2022
• Local governments getting ready to set tax rates — With two exceptions, most local government agencies in Jackson County planned to lower their millage rates, or keep them the same.
•State affirms Bright Beginnings license revocation — The Office of State Administrative Hearings upheld the license revocation against Bright Beginnings daycare of Jefferson that was issued earlier in the year.
