Take a look back at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1973
•Jackson County now has mental health services — Jackson Countians with mental health, alcohol, drug abuse or similar issues were able to get help right at home. The Jackson County Mental Health Clinic was housed in the Jefferson Public Health Department. Services were offered on a staggered basis in Jefferson and Commerce.
•Show barn eyed for county farm — Preliminary drawings for a show and sale cattle barn at the Jackson County Correctional Institution were approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
•No beef guarantee — “No guarantee” seemed to be the order of the day with area supermarkets in regard to the publicized beef shortage.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1983
•Commerce to fight gas rate increase — The Commerce City Council voiced strong opposition to a proposed gas rate increase by the city’s supplier, Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Corporation.
•’New’ Hoschton City Hall nears completion — Conversion of the Thompson Building into the Hoschton City Hall was expected to be completed within two weeks.
•Lamb to head CMS, continue coaching duties — Ray Lamb was named Commerce Middle School principal and Donnie Drew, who had earlier been named to the position, was named Commerce High School principal.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1993
•Waddell balks at make-up of regional water board — A public forum was called after Jackson County commissioners balked at previous proposals which would give Athens-Clarke County more representation on the regional water authority than the other three counties.
•Rhoads gives city list of names — It looked as though Commerce voters would get the chance to have a voice on whether or not to merge their independent school system with the county school system. Mike Rhoads presented the Commerce City Council in August with what he said was enough signatures of registered voters to force a vote on the controversial issue.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 2003
•Crowded jail costs Jackson $123,000 so far this year – Overcrowding at the county jail had already cost Jackson County more than $122,902 in 2003.
•County schools enrollment up more than 5% — The Jackson County School System saw its student population increase by more than 5% in the 2003-04 school year, compared to the third day of classes in the previous school year. The county school system had an additional 299 students, with total enrollment at 5,487 students.
•New authority members want their own consultant to study operations — Newly-appointed water authority members Wanda David and Clay Dale attempted to bring their own consultant to study the authority’s operations.
10 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2013
•2013-14 school year starts Friday for JCSS — The first day of school for Jackson County Schools was Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. Approximately 7,400 students were expected to fill the school district’s halls when classes start back, which interim superintendent April Howard reported was a size-able growth, especially on the west side of the district.
•Residents angry over roads issue in subdivision — Residents in the Traditions of Braselton Community were up in arms over who should pay to fix $180,000 worth of “substandard” roads in eight pods in the community.
5 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 2018
•Schools overall strong on Milestones — Most schools in Jackson County did better than the state average in failure rates on the spring 2018 Milestones test. Across the board, the Jefferson City School System had the lowest local failure rates from elementary through high school testing. The worst local test results came from Foothills Charter School, which had high- er failure rates than the state average in every category tested last spring.
•Rejected warehouse developers eye county — Developers of a warehouse project previously denied by the Town of Braselton planned to try their luck in Jackson County. Adair Realty and Ackerman previously requested annexation and rezoning in Braselton for 390 acres off Josh Pirkle Rd. to construct four warehouses totaling 2.8 million square feet. That project was denied by the Braselton Town Council in February 2018 and faced large opposition from locals, most of whom were Hoschton residents. Developers then submitted an application with the county.
1 Year Ago
Aug. 10, 2022
•County BOE to keep same millage rate — The Jackson County Board of Education planned to keep its millage rate the same as in 2022 at 16.576 mills.
•Commerce school leaders mull new high school on country club property — Commerce school leaders continued discussions last week on new school plans for the former Deer Trail Country Club. The Commerce Board of Education held a second brain-storming session on Thursday (Aug. 4) to discuss ideas for the property, as well as upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities.
