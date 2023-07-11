Take a look back at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago
July 11, 1973
•Parking crackdown ordered in Jefferson — A crackdown on parking violators in downtown Jefferson was ordered by the Jefferson mayor and council in July 1973. “Parking permits” were no longer allowed and officers were expected to check the meters regularly to see that violators were caught, it was announced.
•New jail occupied —The new Jackson County jail had been occupied — but meals were still being served from the old facility. Kitchen equipment for the new $150,000 jail had not arrived, but since the old jail was next door, the serving wasn’t a big problem.
•Chamber has 69 members — The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce had gleaned some 69 members by July 1973 and had about $8,000 on hand.
40 Years Ago
July 13, 1983
•Swearing in new council members — Four new Commerce councilmen were set to be sworn in at Commerce city hall following their overwhelming wins in a July 1983 special election. The winners were: Dr. A. A. Rogers Jr., Post 1 at large; Archie Chaney, Post 2 at large; David Sanders, Ward 2; and Otis King, Ward 3. The quartet was elected to succeed Donald Wilson, Clifford Threatt, Bob Sisk and Curtis Stowe, all of whom were recalled in an earlier vote.
•County roads to get names — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the first official naming of most of the 500 roads located within the county in July 1983. The “official list” of county road names was the end result of a project begun by the Jackson County Volunteer Firemen’s Association several years prior. It was an effort to end the confusion which sometimes arises during times of emergency situations over road names and the exact location of certain county roads.
30 Years Ago
July 14, 1993
•Dr. Cook resigns to take DOE job — Dr. Russell Cook will soon resign as superintendent of the Jackson County school system, it was announced it July 1993, to become executive director of the Northeast Georgia School Service Center, a Georgia Department of Education facility based in Gainesville.
•Drought brings burning ban, brief but violent storm — Hot, dry weather, more of which was on the horizon, brought a ban on outdoor burning and resulted in some violent but widely-scattered afternoon thunderstorms in July 1993.
•Construction up 34% — Jackson County was enjoying one of its best construction years ever, as of July 1973. Records from the Jackson County Department of Planning and Development showed that construction projects during the first six months of the year totaled $13.8 million, which was up 34% from the year prior and up at whopping 97% over the recession-ridden first half figures from 1971.
•Three in the running for Jefferson police chief — Three Jackson County men were running for the police chief’s job in Jefferson: Larry Embrick, Clifford Poole and Jeff Whitfield.
•Recreation Department looks to construction of facility — The Jackson County Recreation Department was embarking on its most ambitious project yet, it was announced in 1993. Plans for a new county-wide recreation facility, located at the intersection of County Farm Road and I. W. Davis Road, were underway. Grading had already started on the facility, which is located on a 16-acre tract being donated by the county.
20 Years Ago
July 16, 2003
•BOC sued over $25 million ‘debt’ — Just hours before county officials were scheduled to finalize financing $25 million for a new courthouse, a group of 26 citizens filed a lawsuit in Jackson County Superior Court claiming the action would be unconstitutional.
•Wanda David, Clay Dale named by BOC to water board — In a move that would have rivaled a soap-opera plot, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners named Wanda David and Clay Dale to the county’s water and sewer authority in July 2003. The action ousted members Keith Ariail and Tom Crow, both of whom had earlier in the year helped successfully fight an attempt by the BOC to take over the authority.
10 Years Ago
July 10, 2013
•Hardee’s restaurant to locate in Jefferson — Another fast food restaurant was coming to Jefferson, it was announced in 2013. Hardee’s was set to locate near CVS on Damon Gause Bypass.
•Renovation project to cost $6.07 million — Jefferson officials reviewed the proposed renovation of the Jefferson Station project for police and library facilities. The total cost of the project was projected at $6.07 million with $4.09 million in city funds being used. The city was also set to receive $1.9 million in state funds for the library portion of the project.
5 Years Ago
July 11, 2018
•Three charged for video of dying woman — The three women charged with making a video of a dying woman at Bentley Senior Living told “some other people” they did not see why it was a “big deal,” or why they were charged, the Jefferson detective who investigated the case said in 2018.
•Four shot in July 4 incident in Arcade — Four people were shot in a July 4 domestic incident in Arcade. According to authorities, Matthew Michael Carr, 52, shot three people before shooting and killing himself outside a Carruth Road residence.
•Mayfield Dairy to close — It was first announced that Mayfield Dairy in Braselton may be closing.
•Bid for Diana pre-treatment plan on Commerce agenda — The Commerce City Council was set to consider awarding a bid to operate the pre-treatment wastewater facility at the Diana Foods plant.
1 Year Ago
July 13, 2022
•Jackson County BOC objects to proposed Braselton annexation — Citing road conditions, Jackson County leaders formally objected to a developer’s request to annex unincorporated land into the Town of Braselton to build a subdivision.
•Tredway changes plea, sentenced to life in prison — Alex Tredway, a former Bright Beginnings employee, changed his plea to guilty after an investigation into child molestation that occurred at the Jefferson daycare. He was sentenced to life in prison.
•Jefferson prayer debate again aired at city council meeting — A move by a Jefferson City Council member to make prayer a line-item on the council’s agenda was up in the air following a second night of debate about the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.