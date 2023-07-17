Take a look back at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago July 18, 1973
•County sets millage rate; digest awaiting approval — The millage rate for Jackson County was set at 20.5 mills, the same as the year prior. West Jackson taxpayers were set to pay 21.5 mills, the one additional mill for support of the West Jackson Fire Department.
•Dr. Crenshaw opens practice — Dr. John Crenshaw, a native Jeffersonian, opened his medical practice in Jefferson.
40 Years Ago July 20, 1983
•‘Not going in the hole’ says Commerce manager — City manager Doug Dorsey told mayor Tommy Stephenson and the new city council that the city was operating in the black and paying all its bills.
•Work planned for Hoschton City Hall — The Hoschton City Council made several decisions concerning renovation of the Thompson Building, the future site of the Hoschton City Hall, during a called meeting.
30 Years Ago July 21, 1993
•Temps hit 100 degrees; no rain ahead — The temperature topped the 100 mark several days during the week of July 21, 1993. Only a few scattered thundershowers had been reported throughout the county.
•Helena Dale crowned Mrs. Georgia — Helena Dale, a 1987 graduate of Jefferson High School, was crowned Mrs. Georgia in Atlanta.
•Jeff Whitfield named police chief — Jeff Whitfield was named police chief of the Jefferson Police Department.
20 Years Ago July 23, 2003
•Holder presents final price for new courthouse — Holder Construction presented the final price for a new courthouse facility at a called meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The maximum price of $22 million did not include finishing the third floor courtrooms in the facility.
•Citizens plan rally — Concerned citizens of Jackson County planned another rally to gain support in its lawsuit against the board of commissioners over the financing of a new courthouse.
10 Years Ago July 17, 2013
•JCSS reserves may be a little higher — It wasn’t much to brag about, but leaders of the Jackson County School System thought the system may finish its fiscal year with a little more money in the bank than they first through. The Jackson County Board of Education heard a report from its staff that the system may have finished FY2013 with around $1.4 million in general fund reserves.
5 Years Ago July 18, 2018
•BOC awards ag center bid — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to award a $3.9 million bid for a county agricultural facility on County Farm Road in Jefferson.
•Bryant petition dismissed — Steve Bryant’s petition to challenge the results of the Jackson County Board of Education Post 5 race were dismissed in court.
•Stadium renovation moving along — Work was picking up on the renovations at Jefferson Memorial Stadium, including a major upgrade to the field house.
1 Year Ago July 20, 2022
•Chick-fil-A coming to Jefferson — Chick-fil-A sought a variance from the City of Jefferson on a required 10-foot wide bypass lane around the drive-thru.
•Commerce BOE discusses plan for golf course site — How to develop the former golf club property in Commerce for additional schools was the topic of a lengthy discussion of the Commerce Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.