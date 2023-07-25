Take a look back at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago July 25, 1973
•Schools to start classes Aug. 24 — Classes were set to begin in Commerce, Jefferson and Jackson County school systems on Friday, Aug. 24, 1973.
•The majority of headlines on the front page of the July 25, 1973, paper were crime/public safety related, ranging from burglaries and stripped cars to a shooting and a wreck.
40 Years Ago July 27, 1983
•Tax digest rises less than 4% — The preliminary tax digest was up less than 4% in 1983 — indicating only limited economic growth. However, the $7 million gain was better than the $3.5 million gain which occurred between 1981 and 1982. Tax commissioner Henry Doster said the figure was $188 million in 1983, compared to $181 million the year prior.
•Jefferson to crack down on beer-wine violations — The Jefferson mayor and council warned all beer and wine license holders in the city that violations of the beer-wine ordinance wouldn’t be tolerated. In a letter dated July 18, 1983, the officials said they had several “documented complaints” concerning violations and said any further violations would result in the revocation of the license and prosecution.
30 Years Ago July 28, 1993
•Smith suit claims actions by BOC are invalid — A West Jackson woman filed a legal complaint in 1993 that, if successful, would undo almost every major decision made by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners during the previous months. The woman alleged that the county failed to follow its own personnel policy and failed to comply with state open meetings and open records laws.
•Heat, drought taking toll — Despite scattered showers around some parts of the county in July 1993, everyone from the small-time gardeners to the full-time farmers were suffering from the hot, dry weather.
•Arcade landfill vote cancelled — Plans to place a referendum on the November ballot asking whether citizens support a landfill locating in Arcade were cancelled.
•Waddell doesn’t support proposal for regional group — Jackson County’s reluctance to sign-off on a proposed regional water authority could again stall legislation to create the group, it was reported in 1993. After discussing the matter at a meeting of the Upper Oconee Basin Group, Jerry Waddell, chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, said he was afraid Athens-Clarke may have a majority on the proposed seven-member authority which would oversee the regional reservoir.
20 Years Ago July 30, 2003
•Pendergrass to call for vote on liquor by the drink — Pendergrass leaders were getting ready to call for a vote on liquor by the drink in hopes of attracting a restaurant or hotel to the North Jackson town.
•Judge seals recusal order in courthouse suit — Legal maneuvering in the high profile lawsuit against the Jackson County Board of Commissioners over financing plans for a new courthouse heated up after the presiding judge sealed the local judges’ recusal order and named the judge who would hear the controversial case.
10 Years Ago July 24, 2013
•Local CRCT Math results mostly strong — With the exception of one local school, most local 3rd, 5th and 8th Grade students did better on CRCT tests than the overall state average, it was announced in 2013. Only Maysville Elementary School had a higher failure rate than the state average in three out of five content areas. Commerce Elementary School 5th Graders did worse in Math than the state average.
•Local students mostly do better than state on EOCT results — For the most part, students in Jackson County’s four high schools did better than the state average in the percent who failed some part of End of Course Tests. East Jackson Comprehensive High School had the highest failure rates in three out of eight areas where its students did worse than the state average.
5 Years Ago July 25, 2018
•County grows reserves in 2017 — Higher revenues helped net the Jackson County government a little over $5 million last year, pushing up its total fund balance (reserves) to $11.5 million, it was announced in July 2018.
•Mayfield confirms plans to close — It’s official. Mayfield confirmed it would close its Braselton Visitors Center at the end of August 2013. The production plant was also set to close in the fall.
1 Year Ago July 27, 2022
•Council votes down formal invocation — A formal invocation won’t become part of the Jefferson City Council’s regular agenda items. The council voted 3-2 on July 25, 2022, to keep its current system of allowing prayers to be said by community members during its public comment time on the agenda.
Chick-fil-A gets variance for new Jefferson location — You couldn’t get your chicken sandwiches yet, but plans to build a Chick-fil-A in Jefferson cleared a hurdle July 25, 2022, when the Jefferson City Council approved a zoning variance request for the project.
City of Hoschton looks to levy property tax — The City of Hoschton, which did not levy a property tax, proposed a millage rate of 3.5 mills on property owners, according to a notice released on July 21, 2022.
•Robbery turned shooting leaves Maysville man injured — Two Macon men were arrested in connection with a robbery turned shooting that occurred at Banks Crossing on July 23, 2022.
