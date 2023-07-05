A look back at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago
July 4, 1973
- New jail seen by 250 — Open house was held at the Jackson County Jail in July 1973, but its occupancy was some weeks away.
- $2.5 million Jackson school budget slated — The Jackson County Board of Education submitted a tentative budget of nearly $2.5 million for the 1973-74 school year. That compared with a budget of $2.1 million for the year prior.
40 Years Ago
July 6, 1983
- Commerce election, citizens to decide on council positions vacated in recall — A good turnout was expected for the 1983 special election in Commerce.
30 Years Ago
July 7, 1993
- Rhoads to lead Commerce petition drive on merger — A Commerce parent stepped forward to head the petition drive that could result in a September vote on whether to merge the Commerce school system with that of the county, it was announced in 1993. Mike Rhoads was set to lead the drive to collect the signatures of 25% of the city’s registered voters in 1993.
- Arcade receives another landfill proposal — Officials in Arcade received a proposal from another landfill company interested in locating in the the city limits. Bartram Environmental Services, an Atlanta firm, talked with town officials about a joint venture to locate a landfill on 400 acres of land.
20 Years Ago
July 9, 2003
- Large turnout for citizens’ rally — Over 200 people turned out in July 2003 for a rally to blast how the county government planned to finance the new courthouse.
- Last large tract to be developed in Jefferson — The development of the last large tract of land inside the City of Jefferson was set to be on the table when the Quad Cities Planning Commission met in July 2003. The property included a 555-acre tract at the intersection of Hwy. 129 Bypass and Old Swimming Pool Road. Planners of the proposed development had a unique twist to their rezoning request — they wanted to leave 177 acres along both sides of the North Oconee River undeveloped for a city wildlife nature park and duck hunting area.
10 Years Ago
July 3, 2013
- Search warrant executed at Alzheimer’s Care of Commerce — A search warrant was executed in July 2013 at Alzheimer’s Care of Commerce following a three-month investigation into the facility stemming from allegations of abuse and neglect of Alzheimer’s patients staying at the facility. Warrants for the arrests of 21 former and present employees were issued.
- Dixon hired as East Jackson HS principal – The Jackson County Board of Education hired a new principal for East Jackson Comprehensive High School, a move the system hoped would end months of controversy about leadership at the school. Jamie Dixon was hired as principal at EJCHS.
5 Years Ago
July 4, 2018
- Hearing set on election challenge — A hearing was set July 12 for an election challenge in the Jackson County Board of Education Post 5 race. Steven Lee Bryant, county BOE chairman, contested results from the May 22, 2018, primary race in which he was defeated (64-36 percent) by challenger Don Clerici. Bryant argued his name should have been listed first on the ballot according to state law, but it was not.
- Massive project proposed in Hoschton — Hoschton leaders were set to consider a development later in 2018 that could double the city limits. The Kolter Acquisitions, LLC, project was expected to go before the Hoschton planning and zoning board in August. Kolter took its first steps towards a massive residential development in the city by filing its development of regional impact application with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Developers planned to construct 2,600 residential units, 400,000 sq. ft. of commercial space and an additional 100,000 sq. ft. for mixed use. The project — which was proposed to be named Twin Lakes — was planned on 1,462 acres on SR 53 at Peachtree Rd.
1 Year Ago
July 6, 2022
- City, county set SPLOST 7 projects — The county’s nine towns and the county government set their project priorities for SPLOST 7, which was slated to be voted on in November 2022.
- BOC to consider opposition to proposed Braselton annexation — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners was slated to hold a called meeting on July 6 to discuss opposing a proposed Town of Braselton annexation. The BOC was apparently concerned about a proposal by Abernathy Development Company to annex 84 acres into Braselton for a 56-home development. The property is on Curk Roberts Rd. off of Hwy. 53 North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.