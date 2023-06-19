Read the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago
June 20, 1973
•Jewell plant now being dismantled — Dismantling of the once controversial J. D. Jewell Plant at Pendergrass was under way in June 1973.
•Commerce school work set — The pre-cast concrete people were expected to be on hand in June 1973 to work on new Commerce Middle School (current elementary school).
•Arcade beer tax going to 10-cents — If all goes according to plan, the beer tax in the town of Arcade was set to go back down to 10 cents, Mayor Arthur Parr said in June 1973.
40 Years Ago
June 22, 1983
•Four charged in cross-burning — Four young Jefferson men were arrested in June 1983 in connection with a cross burning that had occurred in the area. The woman at whom the incident was directed also won in her efforts to avoid eviction from the housing project where she lived.
•Jefferson OKs ‘cluster plan’ — Despite opposition from a citizens’ group, the Jefferson City Council unanimously cleared the way for a “cluster” rental housing development on Danielsville Street in June, 1983.
30 Years Ago
June 23, 1993
•Merger contract approved, next step will be call for vote in city, name will be Commerce-Jackson if measure passes — After several weeks of study, debate, negotiations and withstanding criticism in 1993, the Commerce City Council and Jackson County Board of Education placed their stamps of approval on a contract calling for school merger. The next step was a petition drive in Commerce to get the merger on the ballot.
20 Years Ago
June 25, 2003
•Citizens plan BOC lawsuit — Five Jackson County residents announced plans in June 2003 to sue the board of commissioners unless it allows citizens to vote on the financing of the proposed new courthouse.
•Jefferson cop recognized for saving teen on Lake Lanier — An off-duty Jefferson police officer, Cecil Carpenter Jr., who helped save the life of a 14-year-old teenager on Lake Lanier was recognized by his peers in June 2003.
10 Years Ago
June 19, 2013
•T.J. Maxx distribution center to locate in Jefferson — A distribution center was set to locate in Jefferson, bringing in 500 new jobs and $60 million in investment. Rezoning and annexation for the TJX Companies warehouse project, which includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, were approved in June 2013 by the Jefferson City Council.
•Pendergrass suit to go forward – A Superior Court Judge ruled in June 2013 that a suit against City of Pendergrass officials over alleged violations of the Georgia Whistle-Blower Act could go forward.
5 Years Ago
June 20, 2018
•Commerce to get GE distribution center — GE Appliances was set set to build a $55 million distribution center in Commerce, it was announced in 2018.
•Jefferson BOE raises tuition — The tuition for out-of-district students attending the Jefferson City School System was set to go up slightly in 2018. Tuition for one student in a family was set to go to $1,000, up from $900.
1 Year Ago
June 22, 2022
•County ready to move on impact fees — After months of study, the Jackson County government was poised to implement development impact fees, it was announced in June 2022.
•Two firefighters injured in motel fire — Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and fatigue after fighting the fire at the Motel 6 at Banks Crossing in June 2022.
