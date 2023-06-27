Read back through the headlines for this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years ago
June 27, 1973
- Arcade park getting tennis, ball courts — Multi-purpose courts were being completed at the Arcade Recreation Park in June 1973 and plans were underway for the eventual building of a swimming pool and for lighting the ball fields at the park.
40 Years Ago
June 29, 1983
- County to celebrate Fourth this weekend — July 4 was expected to be rather quiet in Jackson County in 1983. But, oh, the weekend. Fireworks, barbecue, a parade, dances, prizes, sales, a “gunfight” and various contests were on tap for celebrating the nation’s 207th birthday in Jackson County. Commerce, Jefferson and Harrisburg were among places there would be plenty of action.
- From moonshine to fine wines — Two dozen people gathered on the site of Chateau Elan vineyards just outside Braselton in 1983 for a ceremony to bless the 60,000 newly-planed vines.
30 Years Ago
June 30, 1993
- Commerce-county merger contract is unenforceable, says attorney Hopkins — Was the merger contact between Commerce and the Jackson County Board of Education unenforceable? That was the opinion of Ronnie Hopkins, attorney for the Commerce Board of Education and chairman of the Jefferson Board of Education. It was also Hopkins’ opinion that the contract was improperly drawn and was not properly approved by the city council, it was reported in 1993.
20 Years Ago
July 2, 2003
- Citizens’ rally set; BOC lawyers threaten to sue citizens’ group — A group of Jackson County residents who were planning to sue the board of commissioners over proposed financing of a new courthouse set a public rally in 2003. Meanwhile, lawyers for the Jackson County Board of Commissioners threatened to sue the five citizens who were pursuing legal action over the proposed “lease-purchase” financing of the courthouse.
- Shared service talks grinding along, but little progress made — Efforts to move forward on the mandated renegotiation of government shared services agreements were grinding too slowly for some county officials.
10 Years Ago
June 26, 2013
•Jaemor to open at Banks Crossing — It was announced in the June 26, 2013, issue of The Jackson Herald that Jaemor Farms was planning to open its location at Banks Crossing. (It was recently announced that the business will close its Banks Crossing location on July 1, 2023.)
•Jefferson expands landlord holdings in downtown — In June 2013, Jefferson city manager John Ward said that the purchase of a building in downtown that is rented by a bank will bring in revenue for the town. The city agreed to purchase the Regions Bank building located at 15 Lee Street, as well as its drive-through property.
5 Years Ago
June 27, 2018
•Chamber names economic director — John Scott, who had worked for the Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority since 2012, was set to be the new vice president and director of economic development for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, it was announced in June 2018.
1 Year Ago
June 29, 2022
•Pendergrass approves industrial annexation — A development of four warehouses on 265 acres got the green light to move forward June 28, 2022, following action by the Pendergrass City Council.
•Industrial expansion slated for Bill Wright Rd. — An industrial expansion near Jefferson got a green light by the Jackson County Planning Commission on June 23. 2022. The board approved a warehouse industrial project for around 83 acres on Bill Wright Rd. just off Valentine Industrial Pkwy.
•First annual Juneteenth Celebration held — The Jaxco Culture Organization held its first annual Jaxco Juneteenth Celebration at the Jefferson Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2022.
