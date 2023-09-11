Take a look back at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago September 12, 1973
•Commerce tax rate: 16 mills — It was taxes and money at the September meeting of the Commerce City Council. The tax rate for Commerce residents for 1973 was set at 16 mills.
•Efforts begun for school walks — Steps to get sidewalks around the Jefferson schools were launched in 1973.
•Baseball to be played at CHS — Baseball was to be played at Commerce High School in 1973. Under the terms of the vote by the Commerce school board, the sport would be played as long as the board felt it would be a successful endeavor. They were set to approve or disapprove the continuance of the sport from year to year.
40 Years Ago September 14, 1983
•Airport runways may be extended — There was a strong possibility that the runway at the Jackson County airport would be extended by another 1,000 feet, it was announced in 1983 by the Jackson County Airport authority.
•Mattie Lou O’Kelley Day set Oct. 8 in Maysville — Maysville leaders agreed unanimously to declare Oct. 8 as Mattie Lou O’Kelley Day in Maysville. O’Kelley, local renowned folk artist, was set to be welcomed home and presented the proclamation at the opening ceremonies of the 17th annual Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival in 1983.
30 Years Ago September 15, 1993
•County BOE seeks to shore up support for Commerce merger — The Jackson County Board of Education was set to meet again in 1993 in an ongoing effort to shore up support for a “yes” vote in the upcoming Commerce merger balloting.
•Commerce to vote on merger — The Commerce referendum on merging its school system with Jackson County was set to be held in September 1983, as scheduled. Judge Penn McWhorter ruled to let the balloting proceed although he declined to rule on the validity of the transition contract between the Jackson County Board of Education and Commerce City Council. He said he could not do so because the contract was not yet in effect.
•Arcade again enters talks for private landfill — After several weeks of relative peace in Arcade politics, the landfill issue was again on the table and threatened to renew heated debate at future council meetings.
20 Years Ago September 17, 2003
•BOC moves to ‘study’ water authority — In a move that may set the stage for another takeover attempt by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to dominate the county water and sewerage authority, the BOC voted in 2003 to hire a consultant to do a “needs assessment study” of the authority.
•I.W. Davis Detention Center slated for closing — The I.W. Davis Detention Center was one of 12 facilities across the state slated to be shut down in 2004 if the legislature approved the closings.
•County digest up 9% — The Jackson County tax digest grew by 9% in 2003, up to $1.39 billion from $1.27 billion in 2002.
•Lanier Tech to open Commerce campus — Local officials were to help Lanier Tech celebrate the opening of its Commerce campus in 2003.
10 Years Ago September 11, 2013
•JCSS to take $1.9 million hit in digest drop — For the fifth year in a row, the Jackson County School System was being slammed by a shrinking property tax digest in 2013. The system’s digest was projected to drop by 7.1 percent in 2013, costing the system $1.9 million in revenue. The system’s recently adopted budget had projected the digest would remain flat.
•Toyota to expand again in Jefferson — Toyota announced plans to again expand its Jefferson operations. Plans called for a $190 million expansion that will create 120 new jobs at the facility.
•JCSS opens doors to out-of-district — The Jackson County Board of Education changed its policy regarding out-of-district students attending the system’s schools by removing a total ban that had been in place for the previous decade.
5 Years Ago September 12, 2018
• BOE calls bond vote for March 19th — The Jackson County Board of Education voted in 2018 to proceed with calling for a $50 million bond referendum vote early next year to help fund a new high school in the Braselton-Hoschton area.
• EC3 grant application filed this week — The second time’s the charm. That was the hope of a group of local education and business leaders who are leading the effort to create a college and career academy in Jackson County. The group was filing its second state grant application this week seeking $3 million as start-up funds for the project.
1 Year Ago September 14, 2022
• County to construct new westside elementary school — A new elementary school is slated to open in the fall of 2024 following action by the Jackson County Board of Education Sept. 12, 2022. The school system is accelerating plans for a new elementary school on the west side of the county due to a large amount of growth in the area.
• Hoschton council approves property tax — For the first time in roughly four decades, the City of Hoschton will levy a property tax. The Hoschton City Council voted 3-1 on Sept. 8, 2022, to impose a 3.5 millage rate on city property owners.
• Jefferson schools to improve security access — The Jefferson City School System was planning a series of security updates to its facilities.
