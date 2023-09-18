Take a look back at the headlines from this week over the past 50 years:
50 Years Ago
September 19, 1973
•Free Park on bail, orders La. Judge; hearing underway — A. C. (Cliff) Park’s bail hearing was underway in Gainesville in 1973 and there was a chance that he would be home by nightfall. Park himself was reportedly on hand for the hearing. The press was not allowed to attend.
•Grand jury calls for ‘better law enforcement,’ juvenile court judge — Better law enforcement around the clock. The appointment of a juvenile court judge. Higher pay for jurors. Better control of the discharging of firearms on Sundays. The subpoenaing of fewer grand jury witnesses on a given day. These were the highlights of the general presentments released by the grand jury before it adjourned in 1973.
40 Years Ago
September 21, 1983
•Grand jury hits early release program — A Jackson County grand jury came down hard on the State Board of Pardons and Paroles for planning the early release of some inmates in 1983.
•Youths sentenced on cross-burning — Four young Jefferson men were sentenced and fined in 1983 on a cross-burning incident that occurred in Jefferson earlier in the year.
30 Years Ago
September 22, 1993
•Commerce turns down merger — Commerce voters said a loud “No” to merging their independent school system with that of Jackson County in 1993. The vote was 612-442 — a 58% advantage. The turnout was only 53%.
•County BOE to decide on option — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners was expected to decide on whether to exercise its option on the purchase of 64 acres of land near Commerce for building a middle school.
•County to spend more next year — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners expected to spend at least a half million dollars more in 1994 than in 1993 and about $1 million more than was spent in 1992. The board approved a tentative $9.16 million general fund budget.
20 Years Ago
September 24, 2003
•Judge rules in BOC’s favor in courthouse lawsuit — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners won the first round in a battle with a group of citizens who filed a lawsuit over the proposed financial for a new courthouse. Judge Carlisle Overstreet of Augusta ruled in favor of the BOC’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. But the citizens’ group vowed to continue the fight and appeal the ruling.
•Speeding tickets in Arcade get GSP’s attention — The Georgia State Patrol was reviewing City of Arcade speeding records for 2002 and 2003 in an investigation of a complaint that the city was a “speed trap.”
10 Years Ago
September 25, 2013
•IDA approves bonds for Toyota expansion project — The Jackson County Industrial Development Authority approved $190 million in bonds in a called meeting in 2013 to finance two Toyota expansion projects.
•Walmart main topic at Jefferson neighborhood meeting — Two Jefferson council members held a “neighborhood town hall meeting” in 2013 to find out concerns citizens have and the majority of the two-hour meeting was spent discussing an earlier proposal from Walmart to locate in the city.
5 Years Ago
September 26, 2018
•Huge warehouse gets initial O.K. — The Commerce Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend a rezoning and annexation for a huge distribution center that would be behind the Tanger Outlet stores in 2018. The commission voted Monday to rezone and annex about 100 acres and to rezone about 77 acres.
•Room nearly empty for Josh Pirkle Rd. developers’ meeting — It wasn’t the crowd you’d expect to see at a meeting for a controversial warehouse project. Only two citizens attended an “informational” meeting in 2018, hosted by developers of the Josh Pirkle Rd. warehouse project being proposed in Jackson County. It’s not clear why residents didn’t show up to Ackerman and Company’s meeting, but some opponents cited the meeting as a “sales pitch” for the developers.
1 Year Ago
September 21, 2022
•Local elections office among those being flooded with email requests — The Jackson County elections office was one of hundreds across the nation being flooded with open records requests by supporters of former President Donald Trump in 2022.
•Hoschton neighborhood residents oppose car wash, council delays decision — Residents of a Hoschton subdivision pushed back against a proposed car wash in 2022 — even holding a small protest — but city leaders delayed their decision.
