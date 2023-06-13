Benton Elementary, 1973

Construction began in June 1973 on Benton Elementary School in Nicholson. Caswell and Elrod Construction Company of Norcross received the construction contract. The new structure, which was scheduled for completion 250 consecutive days following the contract signing, replaced the school destroyed by fire.

A look back at the headlines from the past 50 years:

50 Years Ago

CandaceHeaton
As someone who is born and raised in Jackson County and also someone who loves local history - please make this a weekly or monthly quarter publish if possible. It's all very interesting, although not all history is great, some of it also triggers great long long memories for people!

