Negotiations between Jackson County and municipalities on how to split local option sales tax (LOST) revenues are coming down to the wire. A LOST agreement must be reached by the end of the year.

The cities are currently looking at a proposal to do a two-year phase-in LOST distribution to help offset some of the loss in unincorporated Jackson County and protect some of the smaller cities. The agreement will then go to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for a vote.

