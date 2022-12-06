Negotiations between Jackson County and municipalities on how to split local option sales tax (LOST) revenues are coming down to the wire. A LOST agreement must be reached by the end of the year.
The cities are currently looking at a proposal to do a two-year phase-in LOST distribution to help offset some of the loss in unincorporated Jackson County and protect some of the smaller cities. The agreement will then go to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for a vote.
BACKGROUND
Jackson County and its cities renegotiate LOST distributions following each U.S. Census. Those distributions have previously been based on population. The county receives its portion of the distribution and the remainder is divided amongst the cities based on their populations.
But the 2020 U.S. Census showed a major change in population in unincorporated Jackson County versus in the cities. Previously, about 60% of the population was located in unincorporated Jackson County, with 40% in the cities. That’s shifted now, with 55% living in the county and 45% living in the cities.
“There’s been a pretty significant change in where people are living and where the development’s happening,” Commerce Mayor Clark Hill said in an update to the Commerce City Council on Dec. 5.
County manager Kevin Poe said that because of the dramatic shift, the county has proposed phasing in the new numbers so it wouldn’t take such a big hit at once. Poe added that some commissioners felt like the county gave up a lot in recent service delivery strategy negotiations and weren’t eager to bend more on LOST negotiations.
The county took on additional road maintenance requirements in the SDS agreement, in addition to offering free elections and county-wide animal control. The county also funds services that city residents benefit from — including the jail, a county animal shelter, EMS, etc.
NEGOTIATIONS
Poe said negotiations have been ongoing for months, but had reached a stalemate.
Hill told the Commerce council that the cities had initially proposed splitting the LOST distributions by population, which is how it’s been done for 30 years. But he said the county asked for a three-year phase in. That phase-in would have a financial impact on all the cities, but Hill said it could potentially hurt the smaller cities more because their budgets rely more heavily on LOST funds. Poe noted that some towns in the county would have to implement a property tax if LOST is suspended.
The cities made several proposals, including a two-year phase-in, two-year phase-out (that would benefit the county the first two years, then benefit the cities the last two years). But no agreement was reached.
Poe said that in an effort to break the stalement, the Jackson BOC voted last month to approve the three-year phase-in, anticipating the cities might respond to the move.
The cities are now proposing a two-year phase-in (without the two-year phase-out). Hill said that move should help make the county whole, while protecting some of the smaller cities.
“None of the cities want to see counties struggling to pay for services that we all benefit from,” Hill said.
Hill added the cities have had to make some “tough decisions” to get this done. Hill added that while not all nine mayors agree with the two-year phase-in, they’ve all agreed to sign the agreement.
“I think we will have done all we can do to get it done at that point,” Hill said.
Poe said he hopes to gets the cities’ approval and present the agreement to the BOC at its next meeting.
Both Poe and Hill noted the importance of LOST revenues, which allows the county to benefit from out-of-county residents spending money in Jackson County, instead of having to rely more heavily on property tax revenues.
COMMERCE
Because of how the meeting schedules are set, the Commerce City Council was the one of the first first to get an update on negotiations. The City of Nicholson voted Monday to approve the two-year phase-in plan. The City of Arcade planned a special called meeting on Dec. 6 to discuss the topic.
Commerce is set to receive a smaller portion of the LOST distributions because its population didn’t grow at the same rate as some of the other cities in the county.
“I know we have a contingency of our citizens who don’t want us to grow and don’t want us to add any houses and (for) us to sit still,” Hill told the council. “Well, we’ve not grown at the same rate as most of the other cities in the county.”
Over the past 10 years, the City of Commerce has received 10.87%. That’s down from 12% in the previous 10 years. The city’s portion will be even smaller for the next 10 years, lowering to 9.7%.
“One-percent doesn’t seem like a lot, but when you look at the pie that you’re splitting, it’s a substantial amount,” Hill said.
Hill noted the city anticipated losing about $250,000 a year in revenues due to the percentage change. With the two-year phase in, the city will lose around $380,000 the first year and $300,000 the second year, Hill estimated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.