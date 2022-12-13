County leaders could vote on Monday to approve a negotiation agreement with the county’s nine municipalities on how to distribute local option sales tax (LOST) revenues. The county must reach an agreement by the end of the year or LOST lapses.
LOST funds allow the county to benefit from out-of-county residents spending money in Jackson County, instead of having to rely more heavily on property tax revenues.
Most of the county’s nine municipalities have approved an agreement with the county for a two-year phase-in (with no phase-out) for the funds. Braselton, Jefferson, Nicholson, Maysville Talmo and Pendergrass have all voted to approve the agreement. Arcade also met last week to approve the agreement. Hoschton was slated to vote Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Commerce is set to vote Monday, Dec. 19. County manager Kevin Poe hopes to bring the item to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for a vote on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.
BACKGROUND
Jackson County and its cities renegotiate LOST distributions following each U.S. Census. Those distributions have previously been based on population. The county receives its portion of the distribution and the remainder is divided amongst the cities based on their populations.
The 2020 U.S. Census showed a major change in population in unincorporated Jackson County versus in the cities. Previously, about 60% of the population was located in unincorporated Jackson County, with 40% in the cities. That’s shifted now, with 55% living in the county and 45% living in the cities.
Poe said that because of the dramatic shift, the county has proposed phasing in the new numbers so it wouldn’t take such a big hit at once. Poe added that some commissioners felt like the county gave up a lot in recent service delivery strategy negotiations and weren’t eager to bend more on LOST negotiations.
Poe said negotiations have been ongoing for months, but had reached a stalemate.
The cities initially proposed splitting the LOST distributions by population, which is how it’s been done for 30 years. But the county asked for a three-year phase in. That phase-in would have a financial impact on all the cities, but in an update to the Commerce City Council earlier this month, Mayor Clark Hill said it could potentially hurt the smaller cities more because their budgets rely more heavily on LOST funds. Poe noted that some towns in the county would have to implement a property tax if LOST is suspended.
The cities made several proposals, including a two-year phase-in, two-year phase-out (that would benefit the county the first two years, then benefit the cities the last two years). But no agreement was reached.
Poe said that in an effort to break the stalement, the Jackson BOC voted last month to approve the three-year phase-in, anticipating the cities might respond to the move.
The cities are now proposing a two-year phase-in (without the two-year phase-out).
