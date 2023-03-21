Mandy Lund has been named principal of Commerce primary and elementary schools for FY24. Current principal Cara Lindsey will take a district position as federal programs coordinator/curriculum and instructional coordinator.
Lund currently serves as assistant principal of CPS.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the move at its Monday (March 20) meeting.
Other approved FY24 administrative team members include:
•Linda Murray (49%) assessment director, ESOL/Title III, Migrant, 504 Coordinator
•Tiffany Livingston, special education director
•Elaine Gunter, special education coordinator (40%)
•Daniel Haskett, system psychologist
•Ashlyn Haskett, MTSS coordinator, SEL coordinator
•Dawn Gary, director of student information services
•Will Smith, Commerce High School principal
•Jordan Raettig, CHS assistant principal
•Phillip Powell, Commerce Middle School principal
•Chris Corkery, CMS assistant principal
•Paige Puckett, CES assistant principal
The board also approved FY24 staff for all the schools, in addition to the coaching staff.
Other approved personnel items included:
HIRES
•Wendy Fugate, substitute teacher
For the 2023-24 school year:
•Christy Delay, CHS math teacher
•Tucker Flint, seventh grade social studies teacher and CMS football head coach
•Kendal O’Lenick, 8th grade English/language arts teacher
•Jacob Marble, 8th grade science
•Kristopher Patel, business education at CMS
•Gralen Talbot, bus driver
•Kevin Furtado, PE teacher and CPS/CES and CHS head girls’ basketball coach
•Nicholas Baynes, CMS special education paraprofessional/CHS assistant girls' basketball coach
•Nicole Furtado, CMS paraprofessional
RESIGNATIONS
•Kim McCravy, special education teacher at CES (effective end of this school year)
•Morgan Flint, science teacher at CMS (7th), effective May 26
•Jill Pilgrim, CPS teacher (effective end of school year)
•Cory Rumbaugh, CPS paraprofessional (effective end of school year)
•Dena Voyles, special education teacher at CPS
•Stacy Oxley, CES counselor, 49%
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
•Carla Dawson, March 23-April 17
