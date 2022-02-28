Two major development projects got their first hearings in Pendergrass on Feb. 22, including plans for a new "downtown" in Pendergrass. Together, the projects would add over 500 housing units to the city.
TDon Development of Florida, also doing business as STKR Investments LLC, wants to rezone two tracts in the city: A 181-acre site on Glenn Gee Rd and Mountain Creek Dr. for a 200-lot subdivision; and 34 acres in downtown Pendergrass on Old Gainesville Hwy. for a mixed-use development of commercial, entertainment and 350 residential units.
Both tracts of land are owned by Pendergrass Mayor Monk Tolbert, who recused himself from the Feb. 22 hearings.
A second public hearing on the proposed re-zonings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Pendergrass City Hall/Library with the monthly council meeting following. A vote is expected during the council meeting on the rezonings.
DOWNTOWN PLANS
The first project being proposed is "Town Square on Glenn Abby," a development that would create a central "downtown" area for Pendergrass. The idea for such a development has long been proposed by Tolbert.
The request for rezoning is for 33.84 acres within the Old Gainesville Highway Overlay Zoning District.
Robert Stegel of TDon Development spoke about the project and said it would include an amphitheater and park, both of which would be deeded to the city. It would also have retail/commercial space, offices, restaurants, townhomes and apartments.
The property is currently zoned R-1 and AG and the applicant is seeking a re-zoning to MFR – Multi-Family Residential District.
Several people spoke during the public hearing, some with mixed feelings about the project.
Renee Johnson, a Park St. resident, said she liked the idea of a town center, but was against the 350 residential units.
“I moved here because I like the quiet, quaint town,” Johnson said.
She also voiced her concerns about the impact the additional housing units would have on the Jackson County School System.
Council member Nick Geiman said the school system has plans to deal with the overcrowding, referring to the recent Lanier Rd. property that was acquired by the school system for new school facilities.
Council member Tara Underwood also said that the additional rooftops are needed in the city in order to attract new businesses.
Meredith Davis, a resident on Blackberry Ln. and a business owner in the city, said she heard from people all the time coming into her business wanting to know when more businesses were going to locate in the city. Davis said people in the city like the idea of being able to shop in their own town.
Kathy Robinson, Glenn Abby Ln., said, “Growth is coming. We need to be able to control the growth.”
Sylvia Basak, who lives on Walnut Creek Cir., said she liked the idea of a Town Square because she wanted a place to go.
THE PRESERVE AT MOUNTAIN CREEK
The second proposed project seeks to rezone 181 acres Glenn Gee Rd and Mountain Creek Dr. to R-2 for medium density residential for homes in the $700,000-$800,000 price range.
Plans for the project include developing 65 acres for the 200 lots and leaving over 100 acres as green space.
Robert Stegel of TDon Development said the homes being proposed are “move-up” homes, not for first-time home buyers. The minimum size would 1,800 sq. feet of heated space up to 3,600 sq. ft.
The homes would be constructed using brick, stone, masonry and board and batten.
Nathan Hacker, who lives on Glenn Gee Rd., said he was concerned about the traffic the development would bring and the affect it will have on the school system.
“The city is trying to cram homes in," Hacker said.
Both Renee Johnson and Donald Roberts spoke about the lot sizes being proposed. Roberts, who is not a City of Pendergrass resident, said he believes the lot size is smaller than what the city’s charter allows, but city attorney Paul O’Neal Stewart said there's nothing in the city charter that would conflict with the proposed development.
