Road work

Some major traffic changes will soon be coming to the Banks Crossing area.

The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded a $10 million bid to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company to upgrade and realign Hwy. 441 from its intersection with I-85 north to Faulkner Rd. The project will include pedestrian upgrades and some realignment in the area.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.