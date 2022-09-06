Some major traffic changes will soon be coming to the Banks Crossing area.
The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded a $10 million bid to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company to upgrade and realign Hwy. 441 from its intersection with I-85 north to Faulkner Rd. The project will include pedestrian upgrades and some realignment in the area.
Perhaps even larger, the project will include the construction of a median along Hwy. 441 running south from I-85 to the Jackson County line.
The project is slated to be completed in August 2024.
The area has gotten a lot of attention from the DOT and local officials in recent years, especially with the impact of the SK Battery facility nearby.
Another project being planned for the area is to make the intersection with Hwy. 441 and Steve Reynolds Blvd. a right-turn only forcing traffic off of Steve Reynolds to have to do a U-turn to head north on Hwy. 441 to I-85. Jackson County officials have been working with the DOT on improving that intersection, but recently said the plans for a U-turn system had the potential to create "chaos" in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.