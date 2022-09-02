A man accused of moving his dead girlfriend's body faces additional charges in connection with the incident. Azael Alberto Lopez-Gonzolez, 35, of 613 Davis Rd., Jefferson, was arrested by the Arcade Police Department on Aug. 18 on charges of concealing the death of another.
He was booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he remains. Lopez-Gonzolez now faces additional charges of tampering with evidence; three counts of aggravated battery; aggravated assault; and hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Lopez-Gonzalez told officers that he and his girlfriend, Alondra Lucia Carmona Torres, 20, had been drinking during the night and when he woke the next morning, he found she was dead. Fearing a family member would find the woman's body, he reportedly put her body in the back seat of his vehicle and moved her from his Davis Rd. residence to a Woods Bridge Rd. location.
He called 911 at 3:45 p.m. He reportedly told officers that he'd found the woman dead around 6 a.m.
Officers said the woman's face had bruising to it and a white foam was coming from her mouth. She had no pulse and was cold to the touch, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office report.
The Arcade Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still investigating.
The cause of death is not yet known.
