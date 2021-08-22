A man was arrested last week after firing shots toward Jackson County deputies.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant on James Ryan Standridge on Waterworks Rd. on Aug. 19 around 6 p.m.
Deputies were inside a residence when Standridge started firing shots in the direction of the deputies from his bedroom, according to a JCSO news release. They were able to retreat with an elderly lady, removing her from the residence.
Deputies were able to keep verbal communication with Standridge and talked him into surrendering.
Waterworks Rd. at Cabin Creek Rd. were shut down for a short period of time.
Standridge, 40, was arrested and is currently in the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault on officers, two counts of aggravated assault-Family Violence Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of methamphetamine.
