A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in Jackson County earlier this year.
Dean Jerald La Valle, 56, 3066 Spring Hill Pkwy., Smyrna, was charged with driving on wrong side of road; driving under the influence; homicide by vehicle (first degree); and reckless driving.
According to the Georgia State Patrol report, La Valle was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe on Hwy. 129 near Galilee Church Rd. when his vehicle collided with a Nissan Sentra, driven by Joqualian Bullock, 27, of Athens. La Valle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
Bullock was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
La Valle was treated for serious injuries.
A search warrant was obtained, and it indicated that La Valle was impaired, according to the GSP.
