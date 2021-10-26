A man wanted for two local armed robberies earlier this year, including one in Jefferson, has been arrested.
Jason Dixon, 54, was arrested in Owings Mills, Maryland, and charged with three counts of armed robbery.
According to the Jefferson Police Department, the suspect entered the Peach State Credit Union at 948 Lee Street in Jefferson on April 6, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect received an undetermined amount of money and fled.
JPD investigators recovered a glove that the suspect was wearing and DNA evidence obtained from that glove helped identify the suspect.
During the investigation, authorities learned the suspect had also committed armed robberies in at least two other locations in Georgia, one in Acworth and the other in Banks County. Investigators from the Jefferson Police Department, Acworth Police Department and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the FBI, tracked the suspect to Owings Mills, Maryland. An arrest warrant was obtained with the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. JPD investigator Trina Locke, along with the FBI, served the arrest warrant in Owings Mills, Maryland.
